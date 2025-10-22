CrowdStrike $CRWD Shares Sold by Argonautica Private Wealth Management Inc.

Argonautica Private Wealth Management Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD – Free Report) by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 7,131 shares of the company’s stock after selling 65 shares during the period. CrowdStrike makes up approximately 1.2% of Argonautica Private Wealth Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest holding. Argonautica Private Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in CrowdStrike were worth $3,632,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of CRWD. Nuveen LLC purchased a new position in shares of CrowdStrike during the 1st quarter worth $595,766,000. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its position in shares of CrowdStrike by 21.1% during the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 6,565,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,314,785,000 after purchasing an additional 1,144,295 shares during the last quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC lifted its holdings in CrowdStrike by 52.6% in the first quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 2,771,424 shares of the company’s stock worth $977,149,000 after acquiring an additional 955,529 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of CrowdStrike by 4.1% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 22,834,565 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,051,011,000 after buying an additional 908,554 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of CrowdStrike by 39.9% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,665,344 shares of the company’s stock valued at $939,747,000 after acquiring an additional 760,222 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.16% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CRWD has been the topic of several recent research reports. Stephens lifted their price target on shares of CrowdStrike from $525.00 to $590.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 9th. Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (d)” rating on shares of CrowdStrike in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Zacks Research upgraded shares of CrowdStrike from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 29th. Westpark Capital restated a “hold” rating on shares of CrowdStrike in a research report on Wednesday, October 15th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $490.00 price target on shares of CrowdStrike in a research report on Thursday, September 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-eight have given a Buy rating, seventeen have issued a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $496.47.

Insider Activity

In other CrowdStrike news, CFO Burt W. Podbere sold 11,883 shares of CrowdStrike stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $455.47, for a total transaction of $5,412,350.01. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer owned 231,130 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $105,272,781.10. This trade represents a 4.89% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Sameer K. Gandhi sold 6,250 shares of CrowdStrike stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $410.32, for a total transaction of $2,564,500.00. Following the sale, the director directly owned 768,511 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $315,335,433.52. This trade represents a 0.81% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 158,090 shares of company stock worth $75,500,649. Company insiders own 3.32% of the company’s stock.

CrowdStrike Trading Up 0.1%

CrowdStrike stock opened at $503.95 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $458.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $451.22. CrowdStrike has a 52 week low of $294.68 and a 52 week high of $517.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a current ratio of 1.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $126.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -423.48, a P/E/G ratio of 118.34 and a beta of 1.19.

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 27th. The company reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.10. CrowdStrike had a negative net margin of 6.84% and a negative return on equity of 1.53%. The firm had revenue of $1.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.15 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.04 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 21.4% on a year-over-year basis. CrowdStrike has set its FY 2026 guidance at 3.600-3.72 EPS. Q3 2026 guidance at 0.930-0.95 EPS. Research analysts forecast that CrowdStrike will post 0.55 EPS for the current year.

CrowdStrike Profile

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions in the United States and internationally. Its unified platform offers cloud-delivered protection of endpoints, cloud workloads, identity, and data. The company offers corporate endpoint and cloud workload security, managed security, security and vulnerability management, IT operations management, identity protection, SIEM and log management, threat intelligence, data protection, security orchestration, automation and response and AI powered workflow automation, and securing generative AI workload services.

Further Reading

