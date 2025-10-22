Western Digital Corporation $WDC Shares Sold by Argonautica Private Wealth Management Inc.

Argonautica Private Wealth Management Inc. cut its holdings in Western Digital Corporation (NASDAQ:WDC – Free Report) by 7.1% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 12,669 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after selling 971 shares during the period. Argonautica Private Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Western Digital were worth $811,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Private Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its holdings in Western Digital by 102.5% in the second quarter. Private Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 399 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 202 shares during the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation National Association UT acquired a new position in Western Digital in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Allworth Financial LP lifted its holdings in Western Digital by 34.1% in the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 955 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 243 shares during the last quarter. MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Western Digital in the first quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. lifted its holdings in Western Digital by 242.2% in the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 1,208 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 855 shares during the last quarter. 92.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Western Digital alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently commented on WDC. Loop Capital upped their price objective on Western Digital from $92.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 16th. Benchmark boosted their target price on Western Digital from $85.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 15th. Susquehanna boosted their target price on Western Digital from $40.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 1st. Barclays boosted their target price on Western Digital from $80.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 11th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on Western Digital from $78.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seventeen have issued a Buy rating and five have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $108.85.

Western Digital Stock Down 0.1%

Western Digital stock opened at $121.41 on Wednesday. Western Digital Corporation has a twelve month low of $28.83 and a twelve month high of $137.40. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $101.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is $71.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.57, a P/E/G ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.77.

Western Digital (NASDAQ:WDC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 7th. The data storage provider reported $1.78 earnings per share for the quarter. Western Digital had a return on equity of 24.93% and a net margin of 14.13%.The business had revenue of $4.10 billion for the quarter. As a group, equities analysts expect that Western Digital Corporation will post 4.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Western Digital Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 4th were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 4th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.3%. Western Digital’s dividend payout ratio is currently 7.77%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, insider Cynthia L. Tregillis sold 14,067 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.78, for a total transaction of $1,051,930.26. Following the sale, the insider owned 135,351 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,121,547.78. This represents a 9.41% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Vidyadhara K. Gubbi sold 11,343 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.29, for a total value of $1,024,159.47. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 151,596 shares in the company, valued at $13,687,602.84. This represents a 6.96% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 49,730 shares of company stock worth $3,921,594 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Western Digital Profile

(Free Report)

Western Digital Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells data storage devices and solutions in the United States, China, Hong Kong, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, rest of Asia, and internationally. It offers client devices, including hard disk drives (HDDs) and solid state drives (SSDs) for desktop and notebook personal computers (PCs), gaming consoles, and set top boxes; and flash-based embedded storage products for mobile phones, tablets, notebook PCs, and other portable and wearable devices, as well as automotive, Internet of Things, industrial, and connected home applications.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WDC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Western Digital Corporation (NASDAQ:WDC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Western Digital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Western Digital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.