Argonautica Private Wealth Management Inc. Reduces Stock Holdings in TKO Group Holdings, Inc. $TKO

Argonautica Private Wealth Management Inc. decreased its position in TKO Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:TKO – Free Report) by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,777 shares of the company’s stock after selling 60 shares during the period. Argonautica Private Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in TKO Group were worth $505,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of TKO. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in TKO Group by 19.4% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,976,904 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,218,951,000 after purchasing an additional 1,295,817 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in TKO Group by 569.7% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,423,052 shares of the company’s stock valued at $217,457,000 after purchasing an additional 1,210,563 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in TKO Group by 242.6% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,496,462 shares of the company’s stock valued at $228,675,000 after purchasing an additional 1,059,636 shares during the last quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd lifted its stake in TKO Group by 14.4% in the second quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 4,850,006 shares of the company’s stock valued at $882,459,000 after purchasing an additional 611,233 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in TKO Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $71,834,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.79% of the company’s stock.

Get TKO Group alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on TKO Group from $225.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 16th. Arete Research upgraded TKO Group to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 15th. Citigroup increased their target price on TKO Group from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 15th. Baird R W upgraded TKO Group to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 5th. Finally, BTIG Research assumed coverage on TKO Group in a research report on Monday, October 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $235.00 target price on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have assigned a Buy rating and five have issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $210.21.

Insider Buying and Selling at TKO Group

In other news, Director Peter C. B. Bynoe purchased 740 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 16th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $203.00 per share, with a total value of $150,220.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director owned 5,187 shares in the company, valued at $1,052,961. This trade represents a 16.64% increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Nick Khan sold 9,519 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $186.43, for a total transaction of $1,774,627.17. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 137,456 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,625,922.08. The trade was a 6.48% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 53.80% of the company’s stock.

TKO Group Trading Down 0.3%

NYSE:TKO opened at $186.18 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $36.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 76.93 and a beta of 0.76. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $193.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $174.10. TKO Group Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $114.01 and a 1 year high of $212.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.30.

TKO Group (NYSE:TKO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The company reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.23 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $1.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.23 billion. TKO Group had a return on equity of 2.82% and a net margin of 5.40%.The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 53.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.72 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that TKO Group Holdings, Inc. will post 3.88 EPS for the current year.

TKO Group Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 15th were issued a $0.76 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 15th. This is an increase from TKO Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. This represents a $3.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.6%. TKO Group’s payout ratio is currently 125.62%.

TKO Group declared that its board has authorized a stock repurchase program on Monday, September 15th that permits the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to buy up to 2.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

TKO Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

TKO Group Holdings, Inc operates as a sports and entertainment company. The company produces and licenses live events, television programs, and long-form and short-form content, reality series, and other filmed entertainment on digital and linear channels and via pay-per-view. It is involved in the merchandising of video games, apparel, equipment, trading cards, memorabilia, digital goods, and toys, as well as sale of travel packages and tickets.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TKO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for TKO Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:TKO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for TKO Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TKO Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.