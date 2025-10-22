Argonautica Private Wealth Management Inc. Reduces Stake in Applied Materials, Inc. $AMAT

Argonautica Private Wealth Management Inc. reduced its holdings in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT – Free Report) by 3.2% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 29,741 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after selling 973 shares during the quarter. Applied Materials accounts for 1.7% of Argonautica Private Wealth Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest holding. Argonautica Private Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Applied Materials were worth $5,445,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Maseco LLP bought a new position in Applied Materials in the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. Smallwood Wealth Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Applied Materials in the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd increased its stake in Applied Materials by 435.0% in the 1st quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd now owns 214 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 174 shares during the last quarter. Activest Wealth Management increased its stake in Applied Materials by 5,325.0% in the 1st quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 217 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 213 shares during the last quarter. Finally, RMG Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Applied Materials in the 2nd quarter worth about $47,000. 80.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Applied Materials Price Performance

Shares of Applied Materials stock opened at $226.00 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 2.50 and a quick ratio of 1.76. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $188.42 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $175.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $180.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 1.82. Applied Materials, Inc. has a one year low of $123.74 and a one year high of $232.07.

Applied Materials Dividend Announcement

Applied Materials ( NASDAQ:AMAT Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 14th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $2.48 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.36 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $7.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.21 billion. Applied Materials had a return on equity of 40.96% and a net margin of 23.88%.The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.12 EPS. Applied Materials has set its Q4 2025 guidance at 1.910-2.310 EPS. Analysts forecast that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 9.38 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 11th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 20th will be paid a $0.46 dividend. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 20th. Applied Materials’s payout ratio is 21.93%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Applied Materials from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Daiwa Capital Markets reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $170.00 price objective (down from $185.00) on shares of Applied Materials in a report on Wednesday, August 20th. Cfra Research raised Applied Materials to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 15th. KeyCorp raised their price objective on Applied Materials from $220.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Applied Materials from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 15th. Eighteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, twelve have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $209.15.

About Applied Materials

Applied Materials, Inc engages in the provision of manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. The company operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

