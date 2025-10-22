Argonautica Private Wealth Management Inc. Trims Stock Holdings in PPG Industries, Inc. $PPG

Argonautica Private Wealth Management Inc. lowered its position in PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG – Free Report) by 14.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,447 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 417 shares during the quarter. Argonautica Private Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in PPG Industries were worth $278,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. lifted its stake in PPG Industries by 1.9% in the first quarter. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. now owns 4,862 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $532,000 after buying an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. Summit Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of PPG Industries by 1.3% in the first quarter. Summit Financial LLC now owns 7,246 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $792,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the period. Conning Inc. increased its holdings in shares of PPG Industries by 5.5% in the first quarter. Conning Inc. now owns 1,881 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $206,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the period. Bell Investment Advisors Inc increased its holdings in shares of PPG Industries by 40.9% in the first quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 355 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the period. Finally, Chilton Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of PPG Industries by 22.6% in the first quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC now owns 576 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.86% of the company’s stock.

Get PPG Industries alerts:

PPG Industries Trading Up 2.3%

Shares of PPG stock opened at $104.49 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $107.32 and its 200 day moving average price is $108.78. PPG Industries, Inc. has a 1-year low of $90.24 and a 1-year high of $130.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.58 billion, a PE ratio of 23.69, a P/E/G ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.04.

PPG Industries Dividend Announcement

PPG Industries ( NYSE:PPG Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 29th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.22 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.22. The firm had revenue of $4.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.16 billion. PPG Industries had a return on equity of 23.85% and a net margin of 6.25%.PPG Industries’s quarterly revenue was down .9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.50 earnings per share. PPG Industries has set its FY 2025 guidance at 7.750-8.050 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that PPG Industries, Inc. will post 7.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 10th will be issued a $0.71 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 10th. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.7%. PPG Industries’s dividend payout ratio is 64.40%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on PPG shares. UBS Group dropped their target price on PPG Industries from $125.00 to $115.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 6th. Bank of America dropped their target price on PPG Industries from $131.00 to $129.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 14th. Mizuho dropped their target price on PPG Industries from $135.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 3rd. Citigroup dropped their target price on PPG Industries from $124.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 6th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada upped their price objective on PPG Industries from $115.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, August 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have given a Buy rating and eight have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $125.00.

Get Our Latest Report on PPG Industries

PPG Industries Profile

(Free Report)

PPG Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes paints, coatings, and specialty materials in the United States, Canada, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through two segments, Performance Coatings and Industrial Coatings. The Performance Coatings segment offers coatings, solvents, adhesives, sealants, sundries, and software for automotive and commercial transport/fleet repair and refurbishing, light industrial coatings, and specialty coatings for signs; wood stains; paints, thermoplastics, pavement marking products, and other advanced technologies for pavement marking for government, commercial infrastructure, painting, and maintenance contractors; and coatings, sealants, transparencies, transparent armor, adhesives, engineered materials, and packaging and chemical management services for commercial, military, regional jet, and general aviation aircraft.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PPG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for PPG Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PPG Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.