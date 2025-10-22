Argonautica Private Wealth Management Inc. Sells 3,226 Shares of Microchip Technology Incorporated $MCHP

Argonautica Private Wealth Management Inc. cut its position in Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP – Free Report) by 36.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,617 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 3,226 shares during the quarter. Argonautica Private Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Microchip Technology were worth $395,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. MCF Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Microchip Technology by 211.2% in the second quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 473 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 321 shares during the period. Carderock Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Microchip Technology during the 2nd quarter valued at $39,000. Painted Porch Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Microchip Technology during the 2nd quarter valued at $40,000. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC raised its stake in shares of Microchip Technology by 115.4% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 823 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 441 shares during the period. Finally, WPG Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of Microchip Technology during the 1st quarter valued at $40,000. 91.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently issued reports on MCHP shares. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Microchip Technology from $70.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 18th. Wall Street Zen upgraded Microchip Technology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 27th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on Microchip Technology from $66.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Microchip Technology in a research note on Thursday, July 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $88.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Susquehanna boosted their price objective on Microchip Technology from $60.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have issued a Buy rating, seven have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $75.75.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Microchip Technology news, Director Matthew W. Chapman sold 10,000 shares of Microchip Technology stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.25, for a total transaction of $682,500.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 30,665 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,092,886.25. This trade represents a 24.59% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO James Eric Bjornholt sold 7,356 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.72, for a total transaction of $505,504.32. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer owned 30,010 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,062,287.20. The trade was a 19.69% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.94% of the company’s stock.

Microchip Technology Stock Performance

NASDAQ:MCHP opened at $67.52 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $65.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $62.01. Microchip Technology Incorporated has a twelve month low of $34.13 and a twelve month high of $79.44. The stock has a market cap of $36.44 billion, a P/E ratio of -198.59, a PEG ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 2.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80.

Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The semiconductor company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.03. Microchip Technology had a positive return on equity of 6.24% and a negative net margin of 3.50%.The firm had revenue of $1.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.05 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.53 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Microchip Technology has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.340-0.370 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Microchip Technology Incorporated will post 1.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Microchip Technology Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 5th. Investors of record on Friday, August 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.455 per share. This represents a $1.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 22nd. Microchip Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -535.29%.

About Microchip Technology

Microchip Technology Incorporated engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of smart, connected, and secure embedded control solutions in the Americas, Europe, and Asia. The company offers general purpose 8-bit, 16-bit, and 32-bit mixed-signal microcontrollers; 32-bit embedded mixed-signal microprocessors; and specialized microcontrollers for automotive, industrial, computing, communications, lighting, power supplies, motor control, human machine interface, security, wired connectivity, and wireless connectivity applications.

