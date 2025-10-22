St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC Sells 260 Shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust $DIA

St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC lowered its position in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA – Free Report) by 56.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 200 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 260 shares during the period. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC’s holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust were worth $88,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hubbell Strickland Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Hubbell Strickland Wealth Management LLC now owns 885 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $390,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Bfsg LLC increased its holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bfsg LLC now owns 624 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $275,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. Roundview Capital LLC increased its holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 3,795 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,672,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. Innovative Wealth Building LLC increased its holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Innovative Wealth Building LLC now owns 1,801 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $756,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vista Investment Partners LLC increased its holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Vista Investment Partners LLC now owns 983 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $433,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 37.11% of the company’s stock.

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust Price Performance

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust stock opened at $469.22 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $458.86 and a 200-day moving average of $436.23. SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust has a one year low of $366.32 and a one year high of $471.25. The company has a market cap of $40.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.20 and a beta of 0.94.

About SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (the Trust) is a unit investment, which issues securities called trust units or units. The Trust seeks to provide investment results that, before expenses, generally correspond to the price and yields performance of the Dow Jones Industrial Average. The Dow Jones Industrial Average is an Index of 30 blue chip United States stocks.

