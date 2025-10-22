Phoenix Financial Ltd. Invests $1.76 Million in Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. $HLT

Phoenix Financial Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT – Free Report) in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm bought 6,591 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,755,000.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. LRI Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 84.1% during the second quarter. LRI Investments LLC now owns 151 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the period. Valley National Advisers Inc. raised its stake in Hilton Worldwide by 244.8% in the first quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 200 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. Wayfinding Financial LLC bought a new position in Hilton Worldwide in the first quarter worth about $54,000. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. raised its stake in Hilton Worldwide by 35.0% in the second quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 216 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ORG Partners LLC raised its stake in Hilton Worldwide by 33.3% in the second quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 224 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. 95.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Hilton Worldwide

In related news, insider Christopher W. Silcock sold 11,905 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $269.40, for a total value of $3,207,207.00. Following the sale, the insider owned 79,451 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,404,099.40. This trade represents a 13.03% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 2.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hilton Worldwide Stock Up 1.9%

NYSE:HLT opened at $265.90 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $268.02 and its 200-day moving average price is $255.31. Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. has a 52 week low of $196.04 and a 52 week high of $279.80. The stock has a market cap of $62.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.85, a PEG ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 1.19.

Hilton Worldwide (NYSE:HLT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 23rd. The company reported $2.20 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.04 by $0.16. Hilton Worldwide had a net margin of 13.84% and a negative return on equity of 46.13%. The firm had revenue of $3.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.09 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.91 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. will post 7.89 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on HLT shares. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $291.00 to $288.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 3rd. Macquarie increased their price target on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $240.00 to $258.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $311.00 to $312.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 17th. Raymond James Financial raised their target price on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 30th. Finally, Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $275.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have assigned a Buy rating and eight have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $270.31.

About Hilton Worldwide

Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc, a hospitality company, engages in managing, franchising, owning, and leasing hotels and resorts. It operates through two segments, Management and Franchise, and Ownership. The company engages in the hotel management and licensing of its brands. It operates luxury hotels under the Waldorf Astoria Hotels & Resorts, LXR Hotels & Resorts, and Conrad Hotels & Resorts brand; lifestyle hotels under the Canopy by Hilton, Curio Collection by Hilton, Tapestry Collection by Hilton, Tempo by Hilton, and Motto by Hilton brand; full service hotels under the Signia by Hilton, Hilton Hotels & Resorts, and DoubleTree by Hilton brand; service hotels under the Hilton Garden Inn, Hampton by Hilton, and Tru by Hilton brand; all-suite hotels under the Embassy Suites by Hilton, Homewood Suites by Hilton, and Home2 Suites by Hilton brand; and economy hotel under the Spark by Hilton brand, as well as Hilton Grand Vacations.

Featured Stories

