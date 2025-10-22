Phillips 66 $PSX Stock Position Decreased by Pittenger & Anderson Inc.

Pittenger & Anderson Inc. cut its position in shares of Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Free Report) by 47.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 288 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 255 shares during the period. Pittenger & Anderson Inc.’s holdings in Phillips 66 were worth $34,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC raised its stake in shares of Phillips 66 by 62.1% in the 2nd quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 214 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. von Borstel & Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of Phillips 66 in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Olde Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Phillips 66 in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Smallwood Wealth Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Phillips 66 in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Pinpoint Asset Management Ltd bought a new position in shares of Phillips 66 in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. 76.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Phillips 66 Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:PSX opened at $128.58 on Wednesday. Phillips 66 has a 1-year low of $91.01 and a 1-year high of $142.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $51.96 billion, a PE ratio of 30.91, a PEG ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.11. The business’s 50 day moving average is $130.84 and its 200-day moving average is $121.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

Phillips 66 Dividend Announcement

Phillips 66 ( NYSE:PSX Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 25th. The oil and gas company reported $2.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.79 by $0.59. Phillips 66 had a return on equity of 4.87% and a net margin of 1.27%.The company had revenue of $33.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.11 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.31 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Phillips 66 will post 6.8 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 1st. Investors of record on Monday, November 17th will be paid a $1.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 17th. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.7%. Phillips 66’s payout ratio is currently 115.38%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Sigmund L. Cornelius purchased 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 31st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $123.55 per share, with a total value of $61,775.00. Following the purchase, the director directly owned 21,543 shares in the company, valued at $2,661,637.65. This represents a 2.38% increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Michael A. Heim purchased 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 30th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $125.97 per share, for a total transaction of $125,970.00. Following the purchase, the director owned 12,043 shares in the company, valued at $1,517,056.71. This represents a 9.06% increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired 9,850 shares of company stock worth $1,188,910 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on PSX. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on Phillips 66 from $133.00 to $137.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 10th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Phillips 66 from $128.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, October 3rd. Raymond James Financial reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $150.00 target price (up previously from $145.00) on shares of Phillips 66 in a report on Friday. Argus raised Phillips 66 to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 31st. Finally, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Phillips 66 in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have assigned a Buy rating and twelve have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $141.50.

Phillips 66 Company Profile

Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks; delivers refined petroleum products to market; provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and refined petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, exports, and markets natural gas liquids; provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.

