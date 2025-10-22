Edwards Lifesciences Corporation $EW Shares Sold by Atria Wealth Solutions Inc.

Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences Corporation (NYSE:EW – Free Report) by 48.3% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 3,443 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 3,219 shares during the period. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc.’s holdings in Edwards Lifesciences were worth $269,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of EW. Nuveen LLC acquired a new position in Edwards Lifesciences during the 1st quarter worth $330,881,000. Jennison Associates LLC grew its stake in Edwards Lifesciences by 34.3% during the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 10,086,033 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $731,036,000 after purchasing an additional 2,576,383 shares in the last quarter. Mirova US LLC lifted its holdings in Edwards Lifesciences by 56.2% during the 2nd quarter. Mirova US LLC now owns 2,931,297 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $229,257,000 after buying an additional 1,054,301 shares during the last quarter. Woodline Partners LP lifted its holdings in Edwards Lifesciences by 7,805.0% during the 1st quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 825,358 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $59,822,000 after buying an additional 814,917 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Edwards Lifesciences by 339.7% during the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 918,537 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $65,381,000 after buying an additional 709,648 shares during the last quarter. 79.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

EW opened at $76.03 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $44.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.94, a P/E/G ratio of 3.61 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 4.68 and a quick ratio of 3.87. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $77.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is $76.25. Edwards Lifesciences Corporation has a 1-year low of $64.89 and a 1-year high of $83.00.

Edwards Lifesciences ( NYSE:EW Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 24th. The medical research company reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.05. Edwards Lifesciences had a return on equity of 15.01% and a net margin of 72.96%.The firm had revenue of $1.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.49 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.70 EPS. Edwards Lifesciences’s revenue was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. Edwards Lifesciences has set its Q3 2025 guidance at 0.540-0.60 EPS. FY 2025 guidance at 2.400-2.500 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Edwards Lifesciences Corporation will post 2.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, VP Daniel J. Lippis sold 4,114 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.46, for a total value of $326,898.44. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president directly owned 22,002 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,748,278.92. This represents a 15.75% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Larry L. Wood sold 8,950 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.06, for a total value of $698,637.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 206,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,150,614. This represents a 4.15% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

EW has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Royal Bank Of Canada lifted their price target on Edwards Lifesciences from $85.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 25th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Edwards Lifesciences from $78.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 25th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Edwards Lifesciences in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Evercore ISI set a $88.00 price target on Edwards Lifesciences and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 7th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Edwards Lifesciences from $85.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 25th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have given a Buy rating, nine have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Edwards Lifesciences has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $87.06.

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation provides products and technologies for structural heart disease and critical care monitoring in the United States, Europe, Japan, and internationally. It offers transcatheter heart valve replacement products for the minimally invasive replacement of aortic heart valves under the Edwards SAPIEN family of valves system; and transcatheter heart valve repair and replacement products to treat mitral and tricuspid valve diseases under the PASCAL PRECISION and Cardioband names.

