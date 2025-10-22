Bristol Myers Squibb Company $BMY Shares Sold by Securian Asset Management Inc.

Securian Asset Management Inc. decreased its stake in Bristol Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY – Free Report) by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 106,400 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 1,015 shares during the period. Securian Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Bristol Myers Squibb were worth $4,925,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of BMY. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bristol Myers Squibb in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. REAP Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Bristol Myers Squibb by 202.8% in the 2nd quarter. REAP Financial Group LLC now owns 639 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 428 shares in the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Bristol Myers Squibb in the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Accent Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bristol Myers Squibb in the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Bristol Myers Squibb by 66.0% in the 1st quarter. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 581 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 231 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.41% of the company’s stock.

Bristol Myers Squibb Stock Up 2.2%

Shares of Bristol Myers Squibb stock opened at $44.54 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $90.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.96, a PEG ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.54, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.21. Bristol Myers Squibb Company has a one year low of $42.96 and a one year high of $63.33. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $45.99 and a two-hundred day moving average of $47.30.

Bristol Myers Squibb Dividend Announcement

Bristol Myers Squibb ( NYSE:BMY Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 31st. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.46 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by $0.39. The company had revenue of $12.27 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.32 billion. Bristol Myers Squibb had a net margin of 10.58% and a return on equity of 80.04%. Bristol Myers Squibb’s quarterly revenue was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.07 EPS. Bristol Myers Squibb has set its FY 2025 guidance at 6.350-6.650 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Bristol Myers Squibb Company will post 6.74 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.62 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 3rd. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.6%. Bristol Myers Squibb’s dividend payout ratio is presently 100.00%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently weighed in on BMY shares. Daiwa Capital Markets cut shares of Bristol Myers Squibb from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $42.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, August 5th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of Bristol Myers Squibb in a research note on Tuesday, October 14th. Morgan Stanley reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Bristol Myers Squibb in a research note on Thursday, July 31st. Dbs Bank upgraded shares of Bristol Myers Squibb to a “moderate buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 2nd. Finally, Daiwa America cut shares of Bristol Myers Squibb from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have assigned a Buy rating and fourteen have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Bristol Myers Squibb has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $57.23.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP David V. Elkins sold 56,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.33, for a total value of $2,650,480.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 167,379 shares in the company, valued at $7,922,048.07. This trade represents a 25.07% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.07% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Bristol Myers Squibb

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers products for hematology, oncology, cardiovascular, immunology, fibrotic, and neuroscience diseases. The company's products include Eliquis for reduction in risk of stroke/systemic embolism in non-valvular atrial fibrillation, and for the treatment of DVT/PE; Opdivo for various anti-cancer indications, including bladder, blood, CRC, head and neck, RCC, HCC, lung, melanoma, MPM, stomach and esophageal cancer; Pomalyst/Imnovid for multiple myeloma; Orencia for active rheumatoid arthritis and psoriatic arthritis; and Sprycel for the treatment of Philadelphia chromosome-positive chronic myeloid leukemia.

