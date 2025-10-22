ServisFirst Bancshares (NYSE:SFBS) Price Target Lowered to $85.00 at Hovde Group

ServisFirst Bancshares (NYSE:SFBS – Free Report) had its target price lowered by Hovde Group from $92.00 to $85.00 in a research report report published on Tuesday, Marketbeat.com reports. The firm currently has a market perform rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on SFBS. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of ServisFirst Bancshares in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Zacks Research lowered shares of ServisFirst Bancshares from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, September 22nd. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of ServisFirst Bancshares from $84.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 22nd. Finally, Raymond James Financial upgraded shares of ServisFirst Bancshares from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $95.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $86.67.

Shares of SFBS opened at $71.17 on Tuesday. ServisFirst Bancshares has a 52-week low of $66.48 and a 52-week high of $101.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $82.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $78.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.89 billion, a PE ratio of 15.24 and a beta of 0.85.

ServisFirst Bancshares (NYSE:SFBS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 10th. The financial services provider reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter. ServisFirst Bancshares had a net margin of 25.24% and a return on equity of 15.93%. The company had revenue of $104.27 million during the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that ServisFirst Bancshares will post 5.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 1st were issued a $0.335 dividend. This represents a $1.34 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.9%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, October 1st. ServisFirst Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.32%.

In other ServisFirst Bancshares news, CEO Thomas A. Broughton sold 22,206 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.99, for a total value of $1,953,905.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 592,588 shares in the company, valued at $52,141,818.12. This trade represents a 3.61% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 6.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Diversified Trust Co boosted its holdings in shares of ServisFirst Bancshares by 5.7% in the third quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 23,336 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,879,000 after buying an additional 1,250 shares during the period. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of ServisFirst Bancshares by 10.5% during the third quarter. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. now owns 514,203 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $41,409,000 after purchasing an additional 48,993 shares during the period. Inspire Investing LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ServisFirst Bancshares by 12.5% during the third quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 5,633 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $454,000 after purchasing an additional 628 shares during the period. Welch Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ServisFirst Bancshares by 1.0% during the third quarter. Welch Group LLC now owns 983,776 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $79,223,000 after purchasing an additional 9,618 shares during the period. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ServisFirst Bancshares by 20.3% during the third quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,356 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $109,000 after purchasing an additional 229 shares during the period. 67.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for ServisFirst Bank that provides various banking services to individual and corporate customers. It accepts demand, time, savings, and other deposits; checking, money market, and IRA accounts; and certificates of deposit. The company's loan products include commercial lending products, including seasonal, bridge, and term loans for working capital, expansion of the business, acquisition of property, and plant and equipment, as well as commercial lines of credit; commercial real estate loans, construction and development loans, and residential real estate loans; and consumer loans, such as home equity loans, vehicle financing, loans secured by deposits, and secured and unsecured personal loans.

