Phoenix Financial Ltd. Boosts Stake in The Sherwin-Williams Company $SHW

Phoenix Financial Ltd. raised its position in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW – Free Report) by 57.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,509 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,279 shares during the quarter. Phoenix Financial Ltd.’s holdings in Sherwin-Williams were worth $1,204,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Avidian Wealth Enterprises LLC raised its position in Sherwin-Williams by 14.0% in the 2nd quarter. Avidian Wealth Enterprises LLC now owns 959 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $329,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its position in Sherwin-Williams by 99.1% in the 2nd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 267,825 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $92,513,000 after purchasing an additional 133,326 shares during the period. Stephens Inc. AR grew its stake in Sherwin-Williams by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 23,496 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $8,068,000 after acquiring an additional 540 shares in the last quarter. Calamos Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Sherwin-Williams by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Calamos Wealth Management LLC now owns 47,255 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $16,226,000 after acquiring an additional 158 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cidel Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Sherwin-Williams in the 2nd quarter worth about $214,000. 77.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Sherwin-Williams Price Performance

Shares of SHW opened at $338.66 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $84.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 1.20. The Sherwin-Williams Company has a twelve month low of $308.84 and a twelve month high of $400.42. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78. The company has a 50 day moving average of $352.34 and a two-hundred day moving average of $347.88.

Sherwin-Williams Dividend Announcement

Sherwin-Williams ( NYSE:SHW Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 22nd. The specialty chemicals company reported $3.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.76 by ($0.38). The company had revenue of $6.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.31 billion. Sherwin-Williams had a return on equity of 66.91% and a net margin of 11.03%.The company’s quarterly revenue was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.70 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that The Sherwin-Williams Company will post 12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 14th will be issued a $0.79 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 14th. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.9%. Sherwin-Williams’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 31.35%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Sherwin-Williams news, CAO James P. Lang sold 860 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $350.35, for a total value of $301,301.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer owned 377 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $132,081.95. This trade represents a 69.52% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Justin T. Binns sold 609 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $368.82, for a total transaction of $224,611.38. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 17,922 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,609,992.04. This trade represents a 3.29% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have commented on SHW. Mizuho dropped their target price on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $400.00 to $385.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 23rd. Loop Capital dropped their target price on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $395.00 to $380.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 23rd. Citigroup restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $380.00 target price (up from $375.00) on shares of Sherwin-Williams in a research note on Monday, October 6th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of Sherwin-Williams in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $405.00 to $391.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have assigned a Buy rating and five have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $387.13.

About Sherwin-Williams

The Sherwin-Williams Company engages in the development, manufacture, distribution, and sale of paints, coating, and related products to professional, industrial, commercial, and retail customers. It operates through three segments: Paint Stores Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coatings Group.

