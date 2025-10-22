Pittenger & Anderson Inc. Has $768,000 Holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. $TMO

Pittenger & Anderson Inc. lessened its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO – Free Report) by 91.2% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,893 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 19,736 shares during the quarter. Pittenger & Anderson Inc.’s holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $768,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 137.5% in the 1st quarter. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 57 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. Anderson Financial Strategies LLC bought a new stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific in the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Keystone Global Partners LLC bought a new stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific in the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. IMA Advisory Services Inc. bought a new stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific in the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Smallwood Wealth Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific in the 1st quarter valued at $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.23% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Thermo Fisher Scientific news, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 10,000 shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $500.96, for a total value of $5,009,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 115,174 shares in the company, valued at $57,697,567.04. The trade was a 7.99% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Gianluca Pettiti sold 400 shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $479.98, for a total value of $191,992.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 22,367 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,735,712.66. This represents a 1.76% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 30,066 shares of company stock worth $14,182,963. Company insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Stock Up 2.9%

Shares of NYSE TMO opened at $559.48 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 1.93. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a 52 week low of $385.46 and a 52 week high of $610.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $211.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.36, a PEG ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 0.77. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $499.00 and its 200 day moving average is $450.49.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 23rd. The medical research company reported $5.36 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.22 by $0.14. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a return on equity of 16.82% and a net margin of 15.24%.The company had revenue of $10.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.68 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $5.37 earnings per share. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s revenue was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 23.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on TMO shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $600.00 to $650.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 9th. Wall Street Zen cut Thermo Fisher Scientific from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, October 12th. William Blair began coverage on Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research report on Monday, August 18th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Barclays increased their price objective on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $550.00 to $585.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 2nd. Finally, Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research report on Tuesday, October 14th. Fifteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $581.72.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Profile

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc provides life sciences solutions, analytical instruments, specialty diagnostics, and laboratory products and biopharma services in the North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company's Life Sciences Solutions segment offers reagents, instruments, and consumables for biological and medical research, discovery, and production of drugs and vaccines, as well as diagnosis of infections and diseases; and solutions include biosciences, genetic sciences, and bio production to pharmaceutical, biotechnology, agricultural, clinical, healthcare, academic, and government markets.

Further Reading

