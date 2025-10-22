Pittenger & Anderson Inc. Lowers Stock Position in NIKE, Inc. $NKE

Pittenger & Anderson Inc. cut its holdings in shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Free Report) by 67.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,000 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after selling 2,090 shares during the period. Pittenger & Anderson Inc.’s holdings in NIKE were worth $71,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of NIKE during the second quarter worth approximately $26,000. Stone House Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of NIKE during the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of NIKE by 952.6% during the second quarter. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC now owns 400 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 362 shares during the last quarter. Matrix Trust Co grew its position in shares of NIKE by 53.1% during the second quarter. Matrix Trust Co now owns 441 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Saudi Central Bank purchased a new position in NIKE in the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. 64.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get NIKE alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently weighed in on NKE. DZ Bank upgraded shares of NIKE from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 1st. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $78.00 price objective on shares of NIKE in a research report on Wednesday, October 1st. Sanford C. Bernstein reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $90.00 price objective on shares of NIKE in a research report on Monday, October 13th. Hsbc Global Res upgraded shares of NIKE from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 27th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of NIKE from $80.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 27th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-five have assigned a Buy rating and eight have given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, NIKE currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $82.21.

NIKE Stock Up 1.1%

Shares of NYSE NKE opened at $68.39 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 2.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. NIKE, Inc. has a 52 week low of $52.28 and a 52 week high of $82.44. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $72.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $67.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $101.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 1.29.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 30th. The footwear maker reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.22. NIKE had a net margin of 6.23% and a return on equity of 21.16%. The firm had revenue of $11.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.96 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.70 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that NIKE, Inc. will post 2.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NIKE Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 2nd were paid a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 2nd. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.3%. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 82.05%.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Treasure Heinle sold 4,300 shares of NIKE stock in a transaction on Monday, October 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.27, for a total transaction of $306,461.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 29,396 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,095,052.92. The trade was a 12.76% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Mark G. Parker sold 86,078 shares of NIKE stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.93, for a total value of $6,535,902.54. Following the transaction, the chairman directly owned 744,988 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $56,566,938.84. This trade represents a 10.36% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NIKE Company Profile

(Free Report)

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, accessories, and services worldwide. The company provides athletic and casual footwear, apparel, and accessories under the Jumpman trademark; and casual sneakers, apparel, and accessories under the Converse, Chuck Taylor, All Star, One Star, Star Chevron, and Jack Purcell trademarks.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NKE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for NIKE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NIKE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.