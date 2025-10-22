Securian Asset Management Inc. Sells 88 Shares of DoorDash, Inc. $DASH

Securian Asset Management Inc. lessened its holdings in DoorDash, Inc. (NASDAQ:DASH – Free Report) by 0.5% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 17,882 shares of the company’s stock after selling 88 shares during the period. Securian Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in DoorDash were worth $4,408,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Perigon Wealth Management LLC grew its position in DoorDash by 1.3% in the second quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,701 shares of the company’s stock valued at $912,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Yeomans Consulting Group Inc. grew its position in DoorDash by 3.9% in the second quarter. Yeomans Consulting Group Inc. now owns 1,369 shares of the company’s stock valued at $326,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Palo Alto Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in DoorDash by 0.4% in the first quarter. Palo Alto Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 12,057 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,385,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. LVW Advisors LLC grew its position in DoorDash by 4.5% in the second quarter. LVW Advisors LLC now owns 1,563 shares of the company’s stock valued at $385,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SageView Advisory Group LLC grew its position in DoorDash by 5.1% in the first quarter. SageView Advisory Group LLC now owns 1,435 shares of the company’s stock valued at $262,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.64% of the company’s stock.

DASH has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on DoorDash from $265.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on DoorDash from $306.00 to $301.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 3rd. Evercore ISI reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $360.00 price objective (up previously from $240.00) on shares of DoorDash in a research note on Friday, August 8th. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on DoorDash from $310.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 16th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC set a $300.00 price objective on DoorDash and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 7th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-one have given a Buy rating and twelve have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $285.26.

In other DoorDash news, CEO Tony Xu sold 291,403 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $238.19, for a total transaction of $69,409,280.57. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 229,047 shares in the company, valued at approximately $54,556,704.93. This represents a 55.99% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Stanley Tang sold 45,410 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $247.11, for a total value of $11,221,265.10. Following the transaction, the director owned 26,070 shares in the company, valued at $6,442,157.70. The trade was a 63.53% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 993,105 shares of company stock valued at $248,566,566 over the last 90 days. 5.83% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of DASH stock opened at $261.97 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $259.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is $231.17. DoorDash, Inc. has a one year low of $150.26 and a one year high of $285.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $111.91 billion, a PE ratio of 145.54 and a beta of 1.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 2.07 and a quick ratio of 2.07.

DoorDash (NASDAQ:DASH – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.23. DoorDash had a return on equity of 9.56% and a net margin of 6.57%.The business had revenue of $3.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.16 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.38) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 24.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that DoorDash, Inc. will post 2.22 earnings per share for the current year.

DoorDash, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a commerce platform that connects merchants, consumers, and independent contractors in the United States and internationally. The company operates DoorDash Marketplace and Wolt Marketplace, which provide various services, such as customer acquisition, demand generation, order fulfillment, merchandising, payment processing, and customer support.

