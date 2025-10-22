Koshinski Asset Management Inc. Sells 171 Shares of Novartis AG $NVS

Koshinski Asset Management Inc. lessened its stake in Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS – Free Report) by 8.0% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,966 shares of the company’s stock after selling 171 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Novartis were worth $238,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in NVS. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Novartis by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 8,606,724 shares of the company’s stock valued at $959,535,000 after acquiring an additional 422,869 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Novartis by 60.3% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,660,485 shares of the company’s stock valued at $408,071,000 after acquiring an additional 1,377,252 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in shares of Novartis by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,180,281 shares of the company’s stock valued at $243,058,000 after acquiring an additional 47,690 shares during the period. New Vernon Capital Holdings II LLC grew its position in shares of Novartis by 12,664.1% during the 1st quarter. New Vernon Capital Holdings II LLC now owns 1,383,244 shares of the company’s stock valued at $154,204,000 after acquiring an additional 1,372,407 shares during the period. Finally, Scharf Investments LLC grew its position in shares of Novartis by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Scharf Investments LLC now owns 1,262,444 shares of the company’s stock valued at $152,770,000 after acquiring an additional 3,805 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 13.12% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on NVS shares. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Novartis from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $123.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, August 8th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Novartis from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 11th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Novartis in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “sell” rating and set a $118.00 price objective (down previously from $119.00) on shares of Novartis in a research report on Friday, September 12th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Novartis in a report on Thursday, August 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have issued a Buy rating, four have given a Hold rating and three have issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Novartis presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $120.33.

Shares of NVS stock opened at $131.29 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $277.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.11, a PEG ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.64. Novartis AG has a 52 week low of $96.06 and a 52 week high of $133.55. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $127.04 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $118.89.

Novartis AG engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of healthcare products in Switzerland and internationally. The company offers prescription medicines for patients and physicians. It focuses on therapeutic areas, such as cardiovascular, renal and metabolic, immunology, neuroscience, and oncology, as well as ophthalmology and hematology.

