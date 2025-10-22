W.R. Berkley (NYSE:WRB) Given New $75.00 Price Target at Jefferies Financial Group

W.R. Berkley (NYSE:WRB – Free Report) had its price objective trimmed by Jefferies Financial Group from $76.00 to $75.00 in a report published on Tuesday morning, MarketBeat reports. The brokerage currently has a hold rating on the insurance provider’s stock.

WRB has been the topic of a number of other reports. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of W.R. Berkley from $68.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Barclays reissued an “underweight” rating and issued a $73.00 price objective on shares of W.R. Berkley in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Cantor Fitzgerald raised shares of W.R. Berkley to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 13th. UBS Group set a $87.00 price objective on shares of W.R. Berkley and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reissued a “buy (b)” rating on shares of W.R. Berkley in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, nine have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $74.77.

Get W.R. Berkley alerts:

Get Our Latest Report on W.R. Berkley

W.R. Berkley Stock Performance

NYSE:WRB opened at $75.00 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. W.R. Berkley has a fifty-two week low of $55.97 and a fifty-two week high of $78.48. The stock has a market cap of $28.45 billion, a PE ratio of 15.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.42. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $73.79 and its 200-day simple moving average is $71.94.

W.R. Berkley (NYSE:WRB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 20th. The insurance provider reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $3.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.16 billion. W.R. Berkley had a net margin of 13.01% and a return on equity of 19.35%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.93 EPS. Analysts expect that W.R. Berkley will post 4.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

W.R. Berkley Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 22nd were issued a $0.09 dividend. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.5%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 22nd. W.R. Berkley’s dividend payout ratio is 7.56%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hilltop National Bank purchased a new position in shares of W.R. Berkley during the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. Twin Peaks Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of W.R. Berkley during the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. Spectrum Wealth Counsel LLC purchased a new position in shares of W.R. Berkley during the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Elevation Point Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of W.R. Berkley during the 2nd quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of W.R. Berkley during the 1st quarter worth about $36,000. 68.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

W.R. Berkley Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

W. R. Berkley Corporation, an insurance holding company, operates as a commercial lines writers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Insurance and Reinsurance & Monoline Excess. The Insurance segment underwrites commercial insurance business, including excess and surplus lines, admitted lines, and specialty personal lines.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for W.R. Berkley Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for W.R. Berkley and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.