Uber Technologies, Inc. $UBER Stock Position Lessened by Pittenger & Anderson Inc.

Pittenger & Anderson Inc. decreased its holdings in Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER – Free Report) by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 5,865 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock after selling 145 shares during the quarter. Pittenger & Anderson Inc.’s holdings in Uber Technologies were worth $547,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of UBER. Brighton Jones LLC grew its stake in shares of Uber Technologies by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 74,460 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $4,491,000 after purchasing an additional 2,474 shares in the last quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC boosted its stake in Uber Technologies by 65.0% during the fourth quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 15,563 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $939,000 after buying an additional 6,129 shares in the last quarter. Bison Wealth LLC boosted its stake in Uber Technologies by 20.3% during the fourth quarter. Bison Wealth LLC now owns 3,792 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $229,000 after buying an additional 641 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its stake in Uber Technologies by 319.6% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 22,753 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $1,658,000 after buying an additional 17,330 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Uber Technologies by 23.5% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 330,545 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $24,084,000 after buying an additional 62,880 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.24% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Uber Technologies

In related news, CFO Prashanth Mahendra-Rajah sold 2,750 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.42, for a total value of $273,405.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 22,528 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,239,733.76. This represents a 10.88% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Nikki Krishnamurthy sold 11,571 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.74, for a total value of $1,061,523.54. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president directly owned 416,222 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,184,206.28. This represents a 2.70% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 604,946 shares of company stock worth $58,950,116. 3.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Uber Technologies Stock Down 0.7%

Shares of Uber Technologies stock opened at $93.07 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $95.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $88.96. The company has a market cap of $194.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.86 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. Uber Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $59.33 and a 1 year high of $101.99.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 6th. The ride-sharing company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $12.65 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.45 billion. Uber Technologies had a return on equity of 59.96% and a net margin of 26.68%.The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.47 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Uber Technologies, Inc. will post 2.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

UBER has been the subject of several research reports. KeyCorp raised their target price on Uber Technologies from $90.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 14th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of Uber Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, October 14th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $115.00 target price (up previously from $95.00) on shares of Uber Technologies in a research note on Monday, July 21st. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $110.00 target price (up previously from $97.00) on shares of Uber Technologies in a research note on Thursday, August 7th. Finally, Wall Street Zen downgraded Uber Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, August 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-eight have given a Buy rating and eight have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $105.70.

Uber Technologies Profile

Uber Technologies, Inc develops and operates proprietary technology applications in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia excluding China and Southeast Asia. It operates through three segments: Mobility, Delivery, and Freight. The Mobility segment connects consumers with a range of transportation modalities, such as ridesharing, carsharing, micromobility, rentals, public transit, taxis, and other modalities; and offers riders in a variety of vehicle types, as well as financial partnerships products and advertising services.

