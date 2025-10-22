Gambling.com Group (NASDAQ:GAMB) Given New $9.00 Price Target at Truist Financial

Gambling.com Group (NASDAQ:GAMB – Free Report) had its target price cut by Truist Financial from $11.00 to $9.00 in a research note released on Tuesday morning,Benzinga reports. They currently have a hold rating on the stock.

GAMB has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of Gambling.com Group from $18.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 15th. BTIG Research dropped their target price on shares of Gambling.com Group from $19.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 15th. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Gambling.com Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 16th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on shares of Gambling.com Group from $18.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 15th. Finally, Weiss Ratings upgraded shares of Gambling.com Group from a “sell (d+)” rating to a “hold (c-)” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $15.75.

Get Gambling.com Group alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Gambling.com Group

Gambling.com Group Trading Down 2.1%

Shares of Gambling.com Group stock opened at $7.54 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $269.25 million, a PE ratio of 18.85 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.59 and a quick ratio of 0.59. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $8.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.64. Gambling.com Group has a 52-week low of $7.36 and a 52-week high of $17.14.

Gambling.com Group (NASDAQ:GAMB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 14th. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $39.59 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $38.93 million. Gambling.com Group had a net margin of 9.66% and a return on equity of 38.04%. Gambling.com Group has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. On average, analysts expect that Gambling.com Group will post 0.88 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Gambling.com Group

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GAMB. Summit Trail Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Gambling.com Group during the 1st quarter worth about $177,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA bought a new stake in Gambling.com Group during the 1st quarter worth about $554,000. Wakefield Asset Management LLLP grew its holdings in Gambling.com Group by 6.4% during the 1st quarter. Wakefield Asset Management LLLP now owns 74,508 shares of the company’s stock worth $940,000 after acquiring an additional 4,454 shares during the last quarter. Bastion Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Gambling.com Group during the 1st quarter worth about $833,000. Finally, J. Safra Sarasin Holding AG grew its holdings in Gambling.com Group by 7.5% during the 1st quarter. J. Safra Sarasin Holding AG now owns 36,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $466,000 after acquiring an additional 2,590 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.26% of the company’s stock.

About Gambling.com Group

(Get Free Report)

Gambling.com Group Limited operates as a performance marketing company for the online gambling industry worldwide. It provides digital marketing services for the iGaming and social casino products. The company's focus is on online casino, online sports betting, and fantasy sports industry. It publishes various branded websites, including Gambling.com, Casinos.com, RotoWire.com, and Bookies.com.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Gambling.com Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gambling.com Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.