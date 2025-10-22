Head-To-Head Review: One Stop Systems (NASDAQ:OSS) & SMC (OTCMKTS:SMCAY)

One Stop Systems (NASDAQ:OSS – Get Free Report) and SMC (OTCMKTS:SMCAY – Get Free Report) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, institutional ownership, valuation and profitability.

Volatility and Risk

One Stop Systems has a beta of 1.15, indicating that its share price is 15% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, SMC has a beta of 1.03, indicating that its share price is 3% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for One Stop Systems and SMC, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score One Stop Systems 1 0 3 0 2.50 SMC 1 0 0 0 1.00

Profitability

One Stop Systems currently has a consensus target price of $6.17, indicating a potential upside of 16.57%. Given One Stop Systems’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities analysts plainly believe One Stop Systems is more favorable than SMC.

This table compares One Stop Systems and SMC’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets One Stop Systems -25.34% -50.85% -35.62% SMC 18.00% 7.31% 6.68%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

32.7% of One Stop Systems shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 1.0% of SMC shares are owned by institutional investors. 13.6% of One Stop Systems shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares One Stop Systems and SMC”s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio One Stop Systems $55.21 million 2.10 -$13.63 million ($0.65) -8.14 SMC $5.20 billion 4.21 $1.03 billion $0.75 22.87

SMC has higher revenue and earnings than One Stop Systems. One Stop Systems is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than SMC, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

SMC beats One Stop Systems on 8 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About One Stop Systems

One Stop Systems, Inc. engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of high-performance compute, high speed storage hardware and software, switch fabrics, and systems for edge deployments in the United States and internationally. The company's systems are built using the central processing unit, graphical processing unit, high-speed switch fabrics, and flash storage technologies. It provides custom servers, data acquisition platforms, compute accelerators, solid-state storage arrays, and system I/O expansion systems, as well as edge optimized industrial and panel PCs, tablets, and handheld compute devices. The company also offers ruggedized mobile tablets and handhelds that meet the specialized requirement for devices deployed at the edge in a diverse set of environmental conditions. It sells its products to multinational companies, governmental agencies, military contractors, military services, and technology providers through its website, web store, direct sales team, and original equipment manufacturer focused sales, as well as through a network of resellers and distributors. The company was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in Escondido, California.

About SMC

SMC Corporation manufactures, processes, and sells automatic control equipment, sintered filters, and various types of filtration equipment worldwide. The company offers air management system, directional control valves, air cylinders, rotatory actuators/air grippers, electric actuators/cylinders, fitting and tubing, and modular F.R.L./pressure control equipment, as well as vacuum, air preparation, and lubrication equipment. It also provides flow control equipment, speed controllers, silencers/exhaust/blow guns/pressure gauges, switches/sensors/controllers, static neutralization equipment, and industrial device communication equipment/wireless system. In addition, the company offers process valves, chemical liquid valves/fittings and needle valves/tubing, process pumps, temperature control equipment, and process gas equipment, as well as high vacuum equipment, industrial filters/sintered metal elements, and pneumatic instrumentation and hydraulic equipment. The company was formerly known as Shoketsu Kinzoku Kogyo Co., Ltd. and changed its name to SMC Corporation in April 1986. SMC Corporation was incorporated in 1959 and is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan.

