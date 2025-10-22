Financial Review: Hub Group (NASDAQ:HUBG) and Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste (NYSE:ASR)

Hub Group (NASDAQ:HUBG – Get Free Report) and Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste (NYSE:ASR – Get Free Report) are both mid-cap transportation companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings, institutional ownership and profitability.

Dividends

Hub Group pays an annual dividend of $0.50 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.3%. Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste pays an annual dividend of $30.48 per share and has a dividend yield of 10.2%. Hub Group pays out 30.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste pays out 146.9% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future.

Get Hub Group alerts:

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Hub Group and Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste”s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Hub Group $3.78 billion 0.60 $103.99 million $1.65 22.50 Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste $1.72 billion 5.24 $743.97 million $20.75 14.47

Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Hub Group. Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Hub Group, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

46.8% of Hub Group shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 10.6% of Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste shares are owned by institutional investors. 3.5% of Hub Group shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for Hub Group and Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Hub Group 1 6 6 1 2.50 Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste 1 3 1 0 2.00

Hub Group currently has a consensus price target of $39.64, indicating a potential upside of 6.78%. Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste has a consensus price target of $310.00, indicating a potential upside of 3.25%. Given Hub Group’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Hub Group is more favorable than Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste.

Risk & Volatility

Hub Group has a beta of 1.12, indicating that its stock price is 12% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste has a beta of 0.77, indicating that its stock price is 23% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Hub Group and Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Hub Group 2.65% 6.81% 4.06% Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste 37.14% 19.91% 14.77%

Summary

Hub Group beats Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste on 10 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Hub Group

(Get Free Report)

Hub Group, Inc., a supply chain solutions provider, offers transportation and logistics management services in North America. The company's transportation services include intermodal, truckload, less-than-truckload, flatbed, temperature-controlled, and dedicated and regional trucking, as well as final mile, railcar, small parcel, and international transportation. Its logistics services comprise full outsource logistics solution, transportation management, freight consolidation, warehousing and fulfillment, final mile delivery, and parcel and international services. The company also provides dry van, expedited, less-than-truckload, refrigerated, and flatbed truck brokerage services. It offers a fleet of approximately 2,300 tractors, 460 independent owner-operators, and 4,300 trailers to its customers, as well as the management and infrastructure. The company serves a range of industries, including retail, consumer products, and durable goods. As of December 31, 2023, it owned approximately 50,000 dry, 53-foot containers, as well as 900 refrigerated and 53-foot containers. The company was founded in 1971 and is headquartered in Oak Brook, Illinois.

About Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste

(Get Free Report)

Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. holds concessions to operate, maintain, and develop airports in the southeast region of Mexico. The company operates airports that are located in the cities of Cancún, Cozumel, Mérida, Huatulco, Oaxaca, Veracruz, Villahermosa, Tapachula, and Minatitlán. It provides aeronautical services, which include passenger, aircraft landing and parking, passenger walkway, and airport security services. The company also offers non-aeronautical services, such as leasing of space at its airports to retailers, restaurants, airlines, and other commercial tenants; catering, handling, and ground transportation services, as well as engages in the various commercial operations. In addition, it holds concessions to operate the Luis Muñoz Marín International Airport in San Juan, Puerto Rico; and various airports in Colombia, including the Enrique Olaya Herrera Airport in Medellín, the José María Córdova International Airport in Rionegro, the Los Garzones Airport in Montería, the Antonio Roldán Betancourt Airport in Carepa, the El Caraño Airport in Quibdó, and the Las Brujas Airport in Corozal. Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in Mexico City, Mexico.

Receive News & Ratings for Hub Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hub Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.