Brokerages Set Eaton Corporation, PLC (NYSE:ETN) PT at $393.50

Eaton Corporation, PLC (NYSE:ETN – Get Free Report) has earned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the twenty-five ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, eighteen have given a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $398.4545.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on ETN. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of Eaton from $345.00 to $382.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 8th. Melius upgraded shares of Eaton from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $495.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, September 15th. Daiwa Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Eaton in a research note on Thursday, September 11th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $390.00 price objective on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $396.00 price objective on shares of Eaton in a research note on Monday, July 14th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Eaton from $340.00 to $344.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 6th.

Get Eaton alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Eaton

Eaton Stock Down 1.1%

NYSE ETN opened at $373.63 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. Eaton has a 1-year low of $231.85 and a 1-year high of $399.56. The company has a 50 day moving average of $363.19 and a 200-day moving average of $341.08. The company has a market cap of $145.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.59, a PEG ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 1.18.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 5th. The industrial products company reported $2.95 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.92 by $0.03. Eaton had a net margin of 15.11% and a return on equity of 23.91%. The company had revenue of $7.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.93 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.73 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. Eaton has set its Q3 2025 guidance at 3.010-3.070 EPS. FY 2025 guidance at 11.970-12.170 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Eaton will post 12.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Eaton Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 21st. Investors of record on Thursday, November 6th will be paid a $1.04 dividend. This represents a $4.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 6th. Eaton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 41.85%.

Insider Transactions at Eaton

In related news, insider Olivier Leonetti sold 16,018 shares of Eaton stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $358.39, for a total value of $5,740,691.02. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 630 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $225,785.70. This trade represents a 96.22% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Eaton

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. IMA Advisory Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Eaton during the first quarter worth $25,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in shares of Eaton by 102.0% during the first quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 101 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the period. WFA of San Diego LLC acquired a new position in shares of Eaton during the second quarter worth $36,000. Graybill Wealth Management LTD. acquired a new position in shares of Eaton during the first quarter worth $41,000. Finally, Saudi Central Bank acquired a new position in shares of Eaton during the first quarter worth $42,000. Institutional investors own 82.97% of the company’s stock.

Eaton Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company worldwide. The company’s Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segment provides electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality and connectivity products, wiring devices, circuit protection products, utility power distribution products, power reliability equipment, and services, as well as hazardous duty electrical equipment, emergency lighting, fire detection, explosion-proof instrumentation, and structural support systems.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Eaton Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eaton and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.