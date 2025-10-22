Beijing Capital International Airport Company Limited (OTCMKTS:BJCHF) Short Interest Up 74.8% in September

Beijing Capital International Airport Company Limited (OTCMKTS:BJCHF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totaling 17,096,000 shares, a growth of 74.8% from the September 15th total of 9,780,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 7,770.9 days. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 7,770.9 days.
Beijing Capital International Airport Price Performance
Shares of BJCHF opened at $0.36 on Wednesday. Beijing Capital International Airport has a fifty-two week low of $0.30 and a fifty-two week high of $0.41. The business has a 50-day moving average of $0.35 and a 200 day moving average of $0.35.
Beijing Capital International Airport Company Profile
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Beijing Capital International Airport
- How to Most Effectively Use the MarketBeat Earnings Screener
- 2 Ways to Trade Qualcomm Ahead of November’s Earnings
- Conference Calls and Individual Investors
- Lululemon: 2 Signs the Bottom Is In, and 1 Sign It Isn’t
- Why Understanding Call Option Volume is Essential to Successful Options Trading
- Got 1K to Invest? These 3 Stocks Are Still Attractive Buys
Receive News & Ratings for Beijing Capital International Airport Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Beijing Capital International Airport and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.