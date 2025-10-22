Beijing Capital International Airport Company Limited (OTCMKTS:BJCHF) Short Interest Up 74.8% in September

Beijing Capital International Airport Company Limited (OTCMKTS:BJCHF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totaling 17,096,000 shares, a growth of 74.8% from the September 15th total of 9,780,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 7,770.9 days. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 7,770.9 days.

Beijing Capital International Airport Price Performance

Shares of BJCHF opened at $0.36 on Wednesday. Beijing Capital International Airport has a fifty-two week low of $0.30 and a fifty-two week high of $0.41. The business has a 50-day moving average of $0.35 and a 200 day moving average of $0.35.

Beijing Capital International Airport Company Profile

Beijing Capital International Airport Company Limited engages in the aeronautical and non-aeronautical businesses at the Beijing Capital Airport in the People's Republic of China. The company's aeronautical business is involved in the provision of aircraft landings and take-offs; passenger service facilities; ground support services; and firefighting services for domestic and foreign air transportation enterprises.

