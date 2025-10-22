Analysts Set XPLR Infrastructure, LP (NYSE:XIFR) PT at $16.18

Shares of XPLR Infrastructure, LP (NYSE:XIFR – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average rating of “Reduce” from the thirteen analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $15.3182.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Barclays lifted their price target on XPLR Infrastructure from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 12th. Wall Street Zen upgraded XPLR Infrastructure from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (d)” rating on shares of XPLR Infrastructure in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. CIBC lifted their price target on XPLR Infrastructure from $11.00 to $11.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on XPLR Infrastructure from $13.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 9th.

XPLR Infrastructure Stock Performance

NYSE:XIFR opened at $10.30 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.72. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.23 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.32. XPLR Infrastructure has a 1 year low of $7.53 and a 1 year high of $25.32. The company has a market capitalization of $967.38 million, a P/E ratio of -5.99 and a beta of 0.91.

XPLR Infrastructure (NYSE:XIFR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The solar energy provider reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.64. The company had revenue of $342.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $359.64 million. XPLR Infrastructure had a positive return on equity of 1.86% and a negative net margin of 12.94%.XPLR Infrastructure’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that XPLR Infrastructure will post 2.33 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On XPLR Infrastructure

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in XPLR Infrastructure during the second quarter valued at $25,000. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC bought a new stake in XPLR Infrastructure during the third quarter valued at $55,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in XPLR Infrastructure during the second quarter valued at $55,000. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co bought a new stake in XPLR Infrastructure during the second quarter valued at $77,000. Finally, Apollon Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in XPLR Infrastructure during the third quarter valued at $104,000. Institutional investors own 66.01% of the company’s stock.

About XPLR Infrastructure

XPLR Infrastructure LP engages in the acquisition, management, and ownership of contracted clean energy projects with long-term cash flows. It owns interests in wind and solar projects in North America and natural gas infrastructure assets in Texas. The company was founded on March 6, 2014 and is headquartered in Juno Beach, FL.

