Incyte Corporation (NASDAQ:INCY) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Incyte Corporation (NASDAQ:INCY – Get Free Report) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the nineteen ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $84.7857.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on INCY shares. Bank of America lifted their price target on Incyte from $90.00 to $104.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 4th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Incyte from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Incyte from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $67.00 to $89.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 6th. Wall Street Zen downgraded Incyte from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Incyte from $73.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 9th.

INCY stock opened at $87.30 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $17.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 2.78 and a current ratio of 2.85. Incyte has a 52-week low of $53.56 and a 52-week high of $92.86. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $85.45 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $72.89.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Incyte by 0.7% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 20,135,393 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,371,220,000 after acquiring an additional 137,570 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Incyte by 21.8% in the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 8,201,455 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $558,519,000 after acquiring an additional 1,465,286 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Incyte by 3.3% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,347,731 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $294,899,000 after acquiring an additional 139,740 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management grew its holdings in shares of Incyte by 6.2% in the second quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 3,861,831 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $262,991,000 after acquiring an additional 223,857 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Incyte by 7.3% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,401,018 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $231,609,000 after acquiring an additional 232,268 shares in the last quarter. 96.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Incyte Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutics for hematology/oncology, and inflammation and autoimmunity areas in the United States and internationally. The company offers JAKAFI (ruxolitinib) for treatment of intermediate or high-risk myelofibrosis, polycythemia vera, and steroid-refractory acute graft-versus-host disease; MONJUVI (tafasitamab-cxix)/MINJUVI (tafasitamab) for relapsed or refractory diffuse large B-cell lymphoma; PEMAZYRE (pemigatinib), a fibroblast growth factor receptor kinase inhibitor that act as oncogenic drivers in liquid and solid tumor types; ICLUSIG (ponatinib) to treat chronic myeloid leukemia and Philadelphia-chromosome positive acute lymphoblastic leukemia; and ZYNYZ (retifanlimab-dlwr) to treat adults with metastatic or recurrent locally advanced Merkel cell carcinoma, as well as OPZELURA cream for treatment of atopic dermatitis.

