Incyte Corporation (NASDAQ:INCY) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Incyte Corporation (NASDAQ:INCY – Get Free Report) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the nineteen ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $84.7857.
A number of equities analysts have issued reports on INCY shares. Bank of America lifted their price target on Incyte from $90.00 to $104.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 4th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Incyte from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Incyte from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $67.00 to $89.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 6th. Wall Street Zen downgraded Incyte from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Incyte from $73.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 9th.
Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on INCY
Incyte Price Performance
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Incyte
Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Incyte by 0.7% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 20,135,393 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,371,220,000 after acquiring an additional 137,570 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Incyte by 21.8% in the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 8,201,455 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $558,519,000 after acquiring an additional 1,465,286 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Incyte by 3.3% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,347,731 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $294,899,000 after acquiring an additional 139,740 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management grew its holdings in shares of Incyte by 6.2% in the second quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 3,861,831 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $262,991,000 after acquiring an additional 223,857 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Incyte by 7.3% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,401,018 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $231,609,000 after acquiring an additional 232,268 shares in the last quarter. 96.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
About Incyte
Incyte Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutics for hematology/oncology, and inflammation and autoimmunity areas in the United States and internationally. The company offers JAKAFI (ruxolitinib) for treatment of intermediate or high-risk myelofibrosis, polycythemia vera, and steroid-refractory acute graft-versus-host disease; MONJUVI (tafasitamab-cxix)/MINJUVI (tafasitamab) for relapsed or refractory diffuse large B-cell lymphoma; PEMAZYRE (pemigatinib), a fibroblast growth factor receptor kinase inhibitor that act as oncogenic drivers in liquid and solid tumor types; ICLUSIG (ponatinib) to treat chronic myeloid leukemia and Philadelphia-chromosome positive acute lymphoblastic leukemia; and ZYNYZ (retifanlimab-dlwr) to treat adults with metastatic or recurrent locally advanced Merkel cell carcinoma, as well as OPZELURA cream for treatment of atopic dermatitis.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Incyte
- Natural Gas Prices Continue To Rally, These Stocks Should Benefit
- 2 Ways to Trade Qualcomm Ahead of November’s Earnings
- 3 Stocks to Consider Buying in October
- Lululemon: 2 Signs the Bottom Is In, and 1 Sign It Isn’t
- How to Calculate Retirement Income: MarketBeat’s Calculator
- Got 1K to Invest? These 3 Stocks Are Still Attractive Buys
Receive News & Ratings for Incyte Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Incyte and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.