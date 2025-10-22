BAB Inc. (OTCMKTS:BABB) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

BAB Inc. (OTCMKTS:BABB – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totaling 900 shares, a growth of 80.0% from the September 15th total of 500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 14,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days. Based on an average daily volume of 14,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.
Shares of BABB stock opened at $0.95 on Wednesday. BAB has a fifty-two week low of $0.71 and a fifty-two week high of $1.04. The firm has a market cap of $6.90 million, a P/E ratio of 13.57 and a beta of 0.13. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $0.96 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.88.
BAB (OTCMKTS:BABB – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, October 3rd. The company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $0.77 million during the quarter. BAB had a return on equity of 16.79% and a net margin of 17.00%.
BAB, Inc franchises and licenses bagel and muffin retail units under the Big Apple Bagels (BAB), My Favorite Muffin (MFM), and SweetDuet (SD) trade names in the United States. It's BAB franchised brand includes daily baked bagels, flavored cream cheeses, premium coffees, gourmet bagel sandwiches, and other related products; and MFM brand comprises various freshly baked muffins and coffees, as well as units operating as My Favorite Muffin Your All Day Bakery Café features specialty bagel sandwiches and related products.
