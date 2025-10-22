Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC Boosts Position in Landstar System, Inc. $LSTR

Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Landstar System, Inc. (NASDAQ:LSTR – Free Report) by 53.8% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,450 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 857 shares during the quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Landstar System were worth $341,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in LSTR. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Landstar System by 8.5% during the 1st quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 4,083,704 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $613,372,000 after buying an additional 319,101 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen LLC purchased a new position in Landstar System during the 1st quarter valued at about $34,540,000. Reinhart Partners LLC. grew its holdings in Landstar System by 49.2% during the 2nd quarter. Reinhart Partners LLC. now owns 426,033 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $59,229,000 after buying an additional 140,500 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in Landstar System by 9.1% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 734,256 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $110,285,000 after buying an additional 61,477 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boston Trust Walden Corp grew its holdings in Landstar System by 20.9% during the 2nd quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 330,218 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $45,907,000 after buying an additional 56,998 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.95% of the company’s stock.

Get Landstar System alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have weighed in on LSTR. Barclays reduced their target price on Landstar System from $145.00 to $135.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 2nd. Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (d+)” rating on shares of Landstar System in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. UBS Group cut their price objective on Landstar System from $154.00 to $149.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 30th. Baird R W raised Landstar System to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 1st. Finally, Zacks Research raised Landstar System from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, September 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, one has assigned a Buy rating, thirteen have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $142.36.

Landstar System Stock Up 2.5%

Shares of LSTR opened at $136.78 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $4.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.68 and a beta of 0.82. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $128.47 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $134.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 2.00 and a quick ratio of 2.00. Landstar System, Inc. has a 1 year low of $119.32 and a 1 year high of $196.86.

Landstar System (NASDAQ:LSTR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 29th. The transportation company reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $1.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.21 billion. Landstar System had a return on equity of 17.49% and a net margin of 3.51%.Landstar System’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.48 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Landstar System, Inc. will post 6.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Landstar System Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 9th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 19th were paid a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 19th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.2%. Landstar System’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.54%.

About Landstar System

(Free Report)

Landstar System, Inc provides integrated transportation management solutions in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and internationally. It operates through two segments: Transportation Logistics and Insurance. The Transportation Logistics segment offers a range of transportation services, including truckload and less-than-truckload transportation, rail intermodal, air cargo, ocean cargo, expedited ground and air delivery of time-critical freight, heavy-haul/specialized, U.S.-Canada and U.S.-Mexico cross-border, intra-Mexico, intra-Canada, project cargo, and customs brokerage, as well as offers transportation services to other transportation companies, such as third party logistics and less-than-truckload services.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LSTR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Landstar System, Inc. (NASDAQ:LSTR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Landstar System Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Landstar System and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.