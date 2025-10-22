Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Cemex S.A.B. de C.V. $CX

Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Cemex S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:CX – Free Report) by 2.4% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 79,800 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,843 shares during the quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Cemex were worth $553,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of CX. Farther Finance Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Cemex by 63.7% during the 2nd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 5,210 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 2,027 shares in the last quarter. Wayfinding Financial LLC acquired a new position in Cemex in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its stake in Cemex by 334.7% in the first quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 9,189 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 7,075 shares during the last quarter. Inspire Investing LLC acquired a new stake in Cemex during the second quarter worth approximately $70,000. Finally, Parallax Volatility Advisers L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Cemex during the 1st quarter worth approximately $60,000. 82.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. Scotiabank reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and issued a $11.10 target price on shares of Cemex in a research report on Tuesday. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on Cemex from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 17th. Bank of America raised Cemex from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $10.00 to $10.80 in a research report on Wednesday, October 15th. Barclays lifted their price target on Cemex from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 29th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Cemex in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $9.52.

CX opened at $9.13 on Wednesday. Cemex S.A.B. de C.V. has a 52 week low of $4.89 and a 52 week high of $9.97. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $9.14 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.66. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The company has a market cap of $13.23 billion, a PE ratio of 8.95, a P/E/G ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.51.

Cemex (NYSE:CX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 24th. The construction company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.05. Cemex had a return on equity of 6.89% and a net margin of 9.61%.The company had revenue of $4.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.20 billion. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Cemex S.A.B. de C.V. will post 0.69 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 25th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 17th were given a dividend of $0.0224 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 17th. This represents a $0.09 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.0%. Cemex’s dividend payout ratio is presently 8.82%.

CEMEX, SAB. de C.V., together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, distributes, and sells cement, ready-mix concrete, aggregates, urbanization solutions, and other construction materials and services worldwide. The company offers gray ordinary portland, white portland, oil-well, and blended cement products; mortar; and standard ready-mix, architectural and decorative, rapid-setting, fiber-reinforced, fluid-fill, roller-compacted, self-consolidating, pervious, and antibacterial, and other concrete products.

