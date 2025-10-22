Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC Acquires Shares of 6,991 A. O. Smith Corporation $AOS

Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of A. O. Smith Corporation (NYSE:AOS – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 6,991 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $458,000.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new position in A. O. Smith during the 1st quarter worth $26,000. TD Private Client Wealth LLC increased its position in A. O. Smith by 143.7% during the 2nd quarter. TD Private Client Wealth LLC now owns 446 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 263 shares during the period. National Pension Service increased its position in A. O. Smith by 74.8% during the 1st quarter. National Pension Service now owns 458 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 196 shares during the period. TCTC Holdings LLC increased its position in A. O. Smith by 69.9% during the 1st quarter. TCTC Holdings LLC now owns 491 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 202 shares during the period. Finally, Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd raised its position in shares of A. O. Smith by 161.7% in the first quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd now owns 539 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 333 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:AOS opened at $71.01 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $71.92 and a 200-day moving average of $68.61. The company has a market capitalization of $9.95 billion, a PE ratio of 19.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.65. A. O. Smith Corporation has a 52-week low of $58.83 and a 52-week high of $80.26.

A. O. Smith ( NYSE:AOS Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 24th. The industrial products company reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $997.89 million. A. O. Smith had a net margin of 13.68% and a return on equity of 28.42%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.06 earnings per share. A. O. Smith has set its FY 2025 guidance at 3.700-3.900 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that A. O. Smith Corporation will post 3.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.0%. This is a boost from A. O. Smith’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 31st. A. O. Smith’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 40.11%.

In related news, Chairman Kevin J. Wheeler sold 22,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.26, for a total value of $1,581,972.00. Following the sale, the chairman owned 100,647 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,172,105.22. The trade was a 18.07% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.76% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on AOS shares. UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $76.00 price target (up from $74.00) on shares of A. O. Smith in a research note on Monday, July 28th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of A. O. Smith in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Wall Street Zen upgraded A. O. Smith from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on A. O. Smith from $76.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on A. O. Smith in a research note on Tuesday, June 24th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $70.00 price target for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, A. O. Smith currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $77.43.

A. O. Smith Corporation manufactures and markets residential and commercial gas and electric water heaters, boilers, heat pumps, tanks, and water treatment products in North America, China, Europe, and India. The company offers water heaters for residences, restaurants, hotels, office buildings, laundries, car washes, and small businesses; boilers for hospitals, schools, hotels, and other large commercial buildings, as well as homes, apartments, and condominiums; and water treatment products comprising point-of-entry water softeners, well water solutions, and whole-home water filtration products, and point-of-use carbon and reverse osmosis products for residences, restaurants, hotels, and offices.

