Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC Increases Stock Position in Biogen Inc. $BIIB

Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC grew its position in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB – Free Report) by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,511 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the period. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Biogen were worth $315,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in BIIB. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its position in Biogen by 367.8% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,862 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $255,000 after buying an additional 1,464 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC grew its position in Biogen by 15.8% during the first quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 19,049 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,607,000 after buying an additional 2,606 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its position in Biogen by 45.6% during the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 17,941 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,455,000 after buying an additional 5,620 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its position in Biogen by 11.3% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 3,828 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $524,000 after buying an additional 389 shares during the period. Finally, Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC grew its position in Biogen by 57.1% during the first quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 2,440 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $334,000 after buying an additional 887 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.93% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Biogen in a research report on Wednesday, September 24th. Truist Financial assumed coverage on shares of Biogen in a research report on Monday, July 21st. They set a “hold” rating and a $142.00 price target for the company. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Biogen from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, September 28th. Citigroup reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Biogen in a research report on Wednesday, September 24th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Biogen in a research report on Thursday, September 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $190.00 target price for the company. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, nineteen have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $180.69.

Insider Activity at Biogen

In related news, insider Priya Singhal sold 517 shares of Biogen stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.55, for a total value of $69,045.35. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 5,772 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $770,850.60. The trade was a 8.22% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Biogen Trading Down 0.3%

Shares of BIIB opened at $146.22 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $142.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is $131.70. The company has a market capitalization of $21.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.98, a P/E/G ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 0.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 2.50 and a quick ratio of 1.79. Biogen Inc. has a 1-year low of $110.04 and a 1-year high of $187.58.

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The biotechnology company reported $5.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.93 by $1.54. The business had revenue of $2.65 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.32 billion. Biogen had a net margin of 15.31% and a return on equity of 13.85%. Biogen’s quarterly revenue was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $5.28 earnings per share. Biogen has set its FY 2025 guidance at 15.500-16.000 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Biogen Inc. will post 15.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Biogen Company Profile

(Free Report)

Biogen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers therapies for treating neurological and neurodegenerative diseases in the United States, Europe, Germany, Asia, and internationally. The company provides TECFIDERA, VUMERITY, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for multiple sclerosis (MS); SPINRAZA for spinal muscular atrophy; ADUHELM to treat Alzheimer’s disease; FUMADERM to treat plaque psoriasis; BENEPALI, an etanercept biosimilar referencing ENBREL; IMRALDI, an adalimumab biosimilar referencing HUMIRA; FLIXABI, an infliximab biosimilar referencing REMICADE; and BYOOVIZ, a ranibizumab biosimilar referencing LUCENTIS.

Recommended Stories

