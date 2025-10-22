Icon Plc $ICLR Shares Bought by Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC

Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Icon Plc (NASDAQ:ICLR – Free Report) by 6.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,431 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 147 shares during the period. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Icon were worth $354,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of ICLR. Coho Partners Ltd. acquired a new stake in Icon in the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,649,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its holdings in Icon by 18.1% in the 2nd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,060,499 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $157,887,000 after acquiring an additional 162,853 shares during the last quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd raised its holdings in Icon by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 2,993,652 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $435,427,000 after acquiring an additional 75,465 shares during the last quarter. Ninety One North America Inc. raised its holdings in Icon by 20.5% in the 2nd quarter. Ninety One North America Inc. now owns 428,851 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $62,376,000 after acquiring an additional 72,945 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parthenon LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Icon in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $9,014,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.61% of the company’s stock.

Get Icon alerts:

Icon Stock Performance

NASDAQ:ICLR opened at $193.26 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.88, a PEG ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $178.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $157.76. Icon Plc has a fifty-two week low of $125.10 and a fifty-two week high of $289.29.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Icon ( NASDAQ:ICLR Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 23rd. The medical research company reported $3.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.18 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $2.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.98 billion. Icon had a net margin of 9.82% and a return on equity of 10.95%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $3.75 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Icon Plc will post 13.38 EPS for the current year.

ICLR has been the subject of several analyst reports. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of Icon from $173.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 25th. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Icon from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $220.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 9th. Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of Icon from $187.00 to $234.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 25th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Icon from $222.00 to $224.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 2nd. Finally, Cowen reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Icon in a research note on Friday, September 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have issued a Buy rating and eight have issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Icon currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $210.64.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on ICLR

Icon Company Profile

(Free Report)

ICON Public Limited Company, a clinical research organization, provides outsourced development and commercialization services in Ireland, rest of Europe, the United States, and internationally. The company specializes in the strategic development, management, and analysis of programs that support various stages of the clinical development process from compound selection to Phase I-IV clinical studies.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ICLR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Icon Plc (NASDAQ:ICLR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Icon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Icon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.