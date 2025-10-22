Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC Buys 1,145 Shares of Petroleo Brasileiro S.A.- Petrobras $PBR

Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Petroleo Brasileiro S.A.- Petrobras (NYSE:PBR – Free Report) by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 39,667 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after buying an additional 1,145 shares during the quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Petroleo Brasileiro S.A.- Petrobras were worth $496,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of PBR. GQG Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Petroleo Brasileiro S.A.- Petrobras by 8.0% in the 1st quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 256,098,882 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $3,672,458,000 after purchasing an additional 18,862,848 shares during the last quarter. Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC purchased a new position in shares of Petroleo Brasileiro S.A.- Petrobras in the 2nd quarter worth about $148,086,000. Carrhae Capital LLP purchased a new position in shares of Petroleo Brasileiro S.A.- Petrobras in the 1st quarter worth about $64,765,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund purchased a new position in shares of Petroleo Brasileiro S.A.- Petrobras in the 1st quarter worth about $29,984,000. Finally, Artemis Investment Management LLP raised its position in shares of Petroleo Brasileiro S.A.- Petrobras by 30.2% in the 1st quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 3,908,771 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $56,052,000 after purchasing an additional 905,800 shares during the last quarter.

PBR stock opened at $11.57 on Wednesday. Petroleo Brasileiro S.A.- Petrobras has a fifty-two week low of $11.03 and a fifty-two week high of $15.10. The business’s 50-day moving average is $12.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.72. The company has a market cap of $74.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.41 and a beta of 0.86.

Petroleo Brasileiro S.A.- Petrobras ( NYSE:PBR Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, August 8th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by ($0.06). Petroleo Brasileiro S.A.- Petrobras had a net margin of 15.99% and a return on equity of 34.11%. The firm had revenue of $21.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.78 billion. As a group, analysts forecast that Petroleo Brasileiro S.A.- Petrobras will post 2.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a special dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 25th will be issued a $0.0739 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 25th. Petroleo Brasileiro S.A.- Petrobras’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.13%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. UBS Group lowered their price target on Petroleo Brasileiro S.A.- Petrobras from $15.80 to $14.40 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 22nd. Wall Street Zen downgraded Petroleo Brasileiro S.A.- Petrobras from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday. Zacks Research downgraded Petroleo Brasileiro S.A.- Petrobras from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 18th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of Petroleo Brasileiro S.A.- Petrobras in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have assigned a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $15.43.

Petróleo Brasileiro SA – Petrobras explores, produces, and sells oil and gas in Brazil and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Exploration and Production; Refining, Transportation and Marketing; and Gas and Power. The Exploration and Production segment explores, develops, and produces crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas primarily for supplies to the domestic refineries.

