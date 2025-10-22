Raymond James Financial, Inc. $RJF Shares Acquired by Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC

Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Raymond James Financial, Inc. (NYSE:RJF – Free Report) by 8.3% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 2,545 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 196 shares during the period. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Raymond James Financial were worth $390,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in RJF. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Raymond James Financial by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 22,244,204 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,089,942,000 after acquiring an additional 347,916 shares during the period. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Raymond James Financial by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,136,413 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $574,590,000 after purchasing an additional 29,086 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in Raymond James Financial by 19.1% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,901,435 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $403,038,000 after purchasing an additional 466,129 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its stake in Raymond James Financial by 8.3% during the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,335,254 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $324,390,000 after purchasing an additional 178,262 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in Raymond James Financial by 6.7% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,247,922 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $312,259,000 after purchasing an additional 140,704 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.83% of the company’s stock.

RJF has been the topic of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Raymond James Financial from $176.00 to $184.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 1st. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Raymond James Financial in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. JMP Securities lifted their target price on shares of Raymond James Financial from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 9th. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on Raymond James Financial in a report on Friday, October 3rd. They set a “market perform” rating and a $180.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price target on Raymond James Financial from $167.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have assigned a Buy rating and nine have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Raymond James Financial currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $172.20.

NYSE RJF opened at $165.96 on Wednesday. Raymond James Financial, Inc. has a 52 week low of $117.57 and a 52 week high of $177.66. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $167.33 and its 200-day simple moving average is $155.75. The firm has a market cap of $33.09 billion, a PE ratio of 16.27, a P/E/G ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.03.

Raymond James Financial (NYSE:RJF – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 23rd. The financial services provider reported $2.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.36 by ($0.18). The company had revenue of $3.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.38 billion. Raymond James Financial had a net margin of 13.56% and a return on equity of 18.38%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.39 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Raymond James Financial, Inc. will post 11.17 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 1st were issued a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.2%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, October 1st. Raymond James Financial’s payout ratio is 19.61%.

Raymond James Financial, Inc, a financial holding company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the underwriting, distribution, trading, and brokerage of equity and debt securities, and the sale of mutual funds and other investment products in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Private Client Group, Capital Markets, Asset Management, RJ Bank, and Other segments.

