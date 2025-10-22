Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC Takes Position in Global Payments Inc. $GPN

Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 2,940 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $235,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of GPN. LRI Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Global Payments by 53.4% during the 2nd quarter. LRI Investments LLC now owns 382 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Global Payments by 3.8% during the first quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,932 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $385,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares during the last quarter. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in Global Payments by 7.9% during the first quarter. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,135 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $209,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares during the period. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB boosted its holdings in Global Payments by 5.5% in the second quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 3,027 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $242,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Global Payments by 5.1% in the second quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,320 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $266,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.76% of the company’s stock.

Get Global Payments alerts:

Global Payments Stock Performance

NYSE:GPN opened at $87.57 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.95. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $86.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $81.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.24 billion, a PE ratio of 15.31, a P/E/G ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 0.98. Global Payments Inc. has a 52-week low of $65.93 and a 52-week high of $120.00.

Global Payments Dividend Announcement

Global Payments ( NYSE:GPN Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 6th. The business services provider reported $3.10 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.06 by $0.04. Global Payments had a return on equity of 12.47% and a net margin of 15.07%.The firm had revenue of $2.36 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.36 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.93 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Global Payments Inc. will post 11.89 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 12th were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 12th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.1%. Global Payments’s payout ratio is currently 17.48%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Global Payments

In other news, General Counsel Dara L. Steele-Belkin sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.00, for a total value of $172,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel directly owned 30,713 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,641,318. This represents a 6.11% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.01% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

GPN has been the subject of a number of research reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their target price on shares of Global Payments from $81.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 9th. Truist Financial upped their price objective on Global Payments from $79.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 17th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Global Payments in a report on Tuesday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $103.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank Of Canada boosted their price target on Global Payments from $86.00 to $93.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 7th. Finally, KeyCorp reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $100.00 price target (up previously from $90.00) on shares of Global Payments in a research report on Thursday, August 7th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and thirteen have issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $104.68.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Global Payments

Global Payments Profile

(Free Report)

Global Payments Inc provides payment technology and software solutions for card, check, and digital-based payments in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through two segments, Merchant Solutions and Issuer Solutions. The Merchant Solutions segment offers authorization, settlement and funding, customer support, chargeback resolution, terminal rental, sales and deployment, payment security, and consolidated billing and reporting services.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GPN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Global Payments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global Payments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.