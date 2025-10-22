Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC Increases Position in Trip.com Group Limited Sponsored ADR $TCOM

Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Trip.com Group Limited Sponsored ADR (NASDAQ:TCOM – Free Report) by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,934 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 184 shares during the period. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Trip.com Group were worth $524,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its stake in Trip.com Group by 1,609.6% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 12,920,955 shares of the company’s stock valued at $821,514,000 after purchasing an additional 12,165,176 shares during the last quarter. Davis Selected Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of Trip.com Group by 29.8% during the first quarter. Davis Selected Advisers now owns 4,862,997 shares of the company’s stock worth $309,189,000 after purchasing an additional 1,115,836 shares during the period. Voya Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Trip.com Group by 41.4% in the first quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 2,979,370 shares of the company’s stock valued at $189,428,000 after buying an additional 872,630 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in Trip.com Group by 48.7% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 2,386,398 shares of the company’s stock valued at $151,727,000 after buying an additional 781,916 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kontiki Capital Management HK Ltd. increased its holdings in Trip.com Group by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Kontiki Capital Management HK Ltd. now owns 1,929,847 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,700,000 after buying an additional 63,407 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 35.41% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have commented on TCOM. Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their price objective on shares of Trip.com Group from $75.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 29th. Zacks Research upgraded shares of Trip.com Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 4th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Trip.com Group from $84.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 29th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Trip.com Group in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, Mizuho raised their target price on Trip.com Group from $78.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have assigned a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $76.98.

NASDAQ:TCOM opened at $71.35 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. Trip.com Group Limited Sponsored ADR has a 52 week low of $51.35 and a 52 week high of $78.65. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $71.38 and its 200-day moving average price is $64.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $46.61 billion, a PE ratio of 19.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 0.03.

Trip.com Group Limited, through its subsidiaries, operates as a travel service provider for accommodation reservation, transportation ticketing, packaged tours and in-destination, corporate travel management, and other travel-related services in China and internationally. The company acts as an agent for hotel-related transactions and selling air tickets, as well as provides train, long-distance bus, and ferry tickets; travel insurance products, such as flight delay, air accident, and baggage loss coverage; and air-ticket delivery, online check-in and seat selection, express security screening, real-time flight status tracker, and airport VIP lounge services.

