St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC Sells 356 Shares of Chevron Corporation $CVX

St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC lowered its holdings in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX – Free Report) by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 7,313 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 356 shares during the quarter. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC’s holdings in Chevron were worth $1,047,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of CVX. Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC grew its position in Chevron by 652,139.5% in the 2nd quarter. Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC now owns 83,714,936 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $13,214,757,000 after purchasing an additional 83,702,101 shares during the period. GQG Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Chevron in the 1st quarter valued at $1,466,751,000. Nuveen LLC acquired a new stake in Chevron in the 1st quarter valued at $1,362,232,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Chevron by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 33,430,030 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $5,592,263,000 after purchasing an additional 1,574,464 shares during the period. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its position in Chevron by 141.2% in the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 1,891,824 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $316,483,000 after purchasing an additional 1,107,628 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.42% of the company’s stock.

Chevron Stock Down 0.4%

CVX stock opened at $153.80 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $265.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.79, a P/E/G ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $156.04 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $148.08. Chevron Corporation has a 1-year low of $132.04 and a 1-year high of $168.96.

Chevron Dividend Announcement

Chevron ( NYSE:CVX Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Friday, August 1st. The oil and gas company reported $1.77 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.58 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $44.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $44.59 billion. Chevron had a return on equity of 9.90% and a net margin of 7.02%.The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.55 EPS. Analysts expect that Chevron Corporation will post 10.79 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 19th were issued a $1.71 dividend. This represents a $6.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 19th. Chevron’s payout ratio is 88.03%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CVX has been the subject of several research reports. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Chevron from $186.00 to $197.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 20th. TD Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Chevron from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 4th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Chevron from $164.00 to $168.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 18th. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Chevron in a research note on Monday, August 4th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $174.00 target price for the company. Finally, Bank of America increased their target price on shares of Chevron from $170.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have issued a Buy rating, nine have given a Hold rating and three have given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $165.25.

Insider Transactions at Chevron

In related news, VP Alana K. Knowles sold 3,978 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total value of $636,480.00. Following the transaction, the vice president directly owned 1,181 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $188,960. The trade was a 77.11% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director John B. Hess sold 375,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.30, for a total transaction of $59,362,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 1,403,045 shares in the company, valued at $222,102,023.50. This trade represents a 21.09% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Chevron Company Profile

(Free Report)

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the integrated energy and chemicals operations in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification of liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas; and carbon capture and storage, as well as a gas-to-liquids plant.

