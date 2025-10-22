Endeavour Mining (LON:EDV) Stock Price Down 9.7% – Time to Sell?

Endeavour Mining plc (LON:EDV – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded down 9.7% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as GBX 3,012 ($40.27) and last traded at GBX 3,068 ($41.02). 790,112 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 31% from the average session volume of 1,153,031 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 3,398 ($45.43).

Several equities analysts have weighed in on EDV shares. Berenberg Bank raised their target price on Endeavour Mining from GBX 3,200 to GBX 4,300 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 7th. Royal Bank Of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a GBX 3,000 price target on shares of Endeavour Mining in a research note on Friday, August 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 3,650.

The company’s fifty day moving average is GBX 2,894.86 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 2,444.89. The firm has a market capitalization of £7.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.09 and a beta of 0.92.

Endeavour Mining is one of the world’s senior gold producers and the largest in West Africa, with operating assets across Senegal, Côte d’Ivoire and Burkina Faso and a strong portfolio of advanced development projects and exploration assets in the highly prospective Birimian Greenstone Belt across West Africa.

