Ingenta (LON:ING) Stock Price Up 6.7% – Here’s What Happened

Shares of Ingenta plc (LON:ING – Get Free Report) traded up 6.7% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 83 ($1.11) and last traded at GBX 80 ($1.07). 136,148 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 303% from the average session volume of 33,763 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 75 ($1.00).

Ingenta Stock Performance

The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 68.88 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 63.30. The firm has a market capitalization of £11.57 million, a P/E ratio of 6.31 and a beta of 0.16.

Ingenta (LON:ING – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, September 15th. The company reported GBX 5.86 earnings per share for the quarter. Ingenta had a net margin of 13.58% and a return on equity of 23.09%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Ingenta plc will post 9.620462 EPS for the current year.

Ingenta Company Profile

Ingenta provides mission critical software designed to solve the unique problems faced by information and content providers. We tailor our suite of industry-specific technology products to create robust solutions to digitally distribute content and to manage our customers IP and content requirements.

