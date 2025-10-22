J Sainsbury (LON:SBRY) Sets New 1-Year High – What’s Next?

Shares of J Sainsbury plc (LON:SBRY – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as GBX 340 ($4.55) and last traded at GBX 339.40 ($4.54), with a volume of 3398812 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 338 ($4.52).

SBRY has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Shore Capital reissued a “house stock” rating on shares of J Sainsbury in a research report on Tuesday, September 23rd. Royal Bank Of Canada upped their price objective on shares of J Sainsbury from GBX 300 to GBX 305 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, J Sainsbury presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 305.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 95.36, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.66. The company has a market capitalization of £7.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.39, a PEG ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 0.67. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 317.74 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 292.05.

J Sainsbury plc is one of the UK’s leading food, general merchandise and clothing retailers.

Offering delicious, great quality food at competitive prices has been at the heart of what we do since we opened our first store in 1869. Today, inspiring and delighting our customers with tasty food remains our priority.

