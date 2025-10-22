Diamond Estates Wines & Spirits (CVE:DWS) Stock Price Up 15.2% – Here’s Why

Shares of Diamond Estates Wines & Spirits Inc. (CVE:DWS – Get Free Report) shot up 15.2% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as C$0.23 and last traded at C$0.19. 174,602 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 471% from the average session volume of 30,570 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.17.

Diamond Estates Wines & Spirits Stock Up 15.2%

The firm has a market capitalization of C$12.71 million, a P/E ratio of -0.88 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of C$0.17 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$0.18. The company has a quick ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 122.17.

About Diamond Estates Wines & Spirits

(Get Free Report)

Diamond Estates Wines & Spirits Inc produces, markets, distributes, and sells wines in Canada, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Manufactured Wines and Agency. It produces VQA wines under the 20 Bees, Creekside, EastDell, Lakeview Cellars, Mindful, Shiny Apple Cider, Fresh, Red Tractor, Seasons, Serenity, D’Ont Poke the Bear, and Backyard Vineyards brand names.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Diamond Estates Wines & Spirits Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Diamond Estates Wines & Spirits and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.