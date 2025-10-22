Kraken Robotics (CVE:PNG) Trading Up 15.3% – What’s Next?

Kraken Robotics Inc. (CVE:PNG – Get Free Report) traded up 15.3% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as C$7.29 and last traded at C$6.95. 5,771,133 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 404% from the average session volume of 1,145,659 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$6.03.

Analyst Ratings Changes

PNG has been the subject of several research reports. Canaccord Genuity Group downgraded shares of Kraken Robotics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their price target for the company from C$3.50 to C$4.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 24th. National Bankshares raised their price objective on shares of Kraken Robotics from C$4.00 to C$5.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 11th. Desjardins boosted their target price on shares of Kraken Robotics from C$4.00 to C$5.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 22nd. Raymond James Financial upped their target price on shares of Kraken Robotics from C$3.50 to C$4.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 22nd. Finally, Scotiabank upgraded Kraken Robotics to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have issued a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$4.10.

Kraken Robotics Price Performance

About Kraken Robotics

The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 2.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 34.32. The business’s 50-day moving average is C$4.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$3.38. The company has a market capitalization of C$2.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 99.29 and a beta of 1.23.

Kraken Robotics Inc, a marine technology company, engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of sonar and optical sensors, batteries, and underwater robotic equipment for unmanned underwater vehicles used in military and commercial applications in Canada, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North America, and internationally.

