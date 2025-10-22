Swan Global Investments LLC Has $418,000 Stock Position in Visa Inc. $V

Swan Global Investments LLC raised its stake in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Free Report) by 6.3% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,178 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after buying an additional 70 shares during the period. Swan Global Investments LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $418,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of V. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Visa by 50.1% during the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 20,635 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $6,522,000 after purchasing an additional 6,883 shares during the period. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Visa by 68.9% during the fourth quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 11,811 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $3,733,000 after purchasing an additional 4,817 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its holdings in Visa by 9.9% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 42,120 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $14,761,000 after buying an additional 3,795 shares during the period. Live Oak Private Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in Visa by 1.0% in the first quarter. Live Oak Private Wealth LLC now owns 26,940 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $9,441,000 after buying an additional 259 shares during the period. Finally, Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Visa by 0.4% in the first quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 40,967 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $14,357,000 after buying an additional 180 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.15% of the company’s stock.
Insider Transactions at Visa
In other Visa news, CEO Ryan Mcinerney sold 10,485 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $342.30, for a total value of $3,589,015.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 537 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $183,815.10. This represents a 95.13% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Julie B. Rottenberg sold 2,027 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $344.02, for a total transaction of $697,328.54. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel directly owned 11,925 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,102,438.50. The trade was a 14.53% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.
Visa Stock Up 0.8%
Visa (NYSE:V – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 29th. The credit-card processor reported $2.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.85 by $0.13. Visa had a return on equity of 58.93% and a net margin of 52.16%.The company had revenue of $10.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.82 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.42 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Visa Inc. will post 11.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Visa Dividend Announcement
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 2nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 12th were issued a $0.59 dividend. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.7%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 12th. Visa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 23.05%.
Analyst Ratings Changes
V has been the topic of several research reports. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $415.00 price objective (up previously from $405.00) on shares of Visa in a report on Wednesday, July 30th. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $408.00 price objective (up previously from $396.00) on shares of Visa in a report on Thursday, July 31st. Robert W. Baird set a $410.00 price objective on shares of Visa and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 6th. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Visa from $400.00 to $397.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 17th. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their price objective on shares of Visa from $390.00 to $391.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-one have issued a Buy rating and five have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $389.74.
About Visa
Visa Inc operates as a payment technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions. It also offers credit, debit, and prepaid card products; tap to pay, tokenization, and click to pay services; Visa Direct, a solution that facilitates the delivery of funds to eligible cards, deposit accounts, and digital wallets; Visa B2B Connect, a multilateral business-to-business cross-border payments network; Visa Cross-Border Solution, a cross-border consumer payments solution; and Visa DPS that provides a range of value-added services, including fraud mitigation, dispute management, data analytics, campaign management, a suite of digital solutions, and contact center services.
