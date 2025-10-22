Swan Global Investments LLC Has $418,000 Stock Position in Visa Inc. $V

Swan Global Investments LLC raised its stake in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Free Report) by 6.3% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,178 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after buying an additional 70 shares during the period. Swan Global Investments LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $418,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of V. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Visa by 50.1% during the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 20,635 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $6,522,000 after purchasing an additional 6,883 shares during the period. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Visa by 68.9% during the fourth quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 11,811 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $3,733,000 after purchasing an additional 4,817 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its holdings in Visa by 9.9% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 42,120 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $14,761,000 after buying an additional 3,795 shares during the period. Live Oak Private Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in Visa by 1.0% in the first quarter. Live Oak Private Wealth LLC now owns 26,940 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $9,441,000 after buying an additional 259 shares during the period. Finally, Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Visa by 0.4% in the first quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 40,967 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $14,357,000 after buying an additional 180 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.15% of the company’s stock.

Get Visa alerts:

Insider Transactions at Visa

In other Visa news, CEO Ryan Mcinerney sold 10,485 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $342.30, for a total value of $3,589,015.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 537 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $183,815.10. This represents a 95.13% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Julie B. Rottenberg sold 2,027 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $344.02, for a total transaction of $697,328.54. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel directly owned 11,925 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,102,438.50. The trade was a 14.53% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Visa Stock Up 0.8%

V stock opened at $347.17 on Wednesday. Visa Inc. has a twelve month low of $280.78 and a twelve month high of $375.51. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $344.68 and its 200-day moving average is $347.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $636.29 billion, a PE ratio of 33.90, a P/E/G ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 0.90.

Visa (NYSE:V – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 29th. The credit-card processor reported $2.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.85 by $0.13. Visa had a return on equity of 58.93% and a net margin of 52.16%.The company had revenue of $10.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.82 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.42 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Visa Inc. will post 11.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Visa Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 2nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 12th were issued a $0.59 dividend. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.7%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 12th. Visa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 23.05%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

V has been the topic of several research reports. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $415.00 price objective (up previously from $405.00) on shares of Visa in a report on Wednesday, July 30th. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $408.00 price objective (up previously from $396.00) on shares of Visa in a report on Thursday, July 31st. Robert W. Baird set a $410.00 price objective on shares of Visa and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 6th. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Visa from $400.00 to $397.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 17th. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their price objective on shares of Visa from $390.00 to $391.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-one have issued a Buy rating and five have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $389.74.

Get Our Latest Analysis on V

About Visa

(Free Report)

Visa Inc operates as a payment technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions. It also offers credit, debit, and prepaid card products; tap to pay, tokenization, and click to pay services; Visa Direct, a solution that facilitates the delivery of funds to eligible cards, deposit accounts, and digital wallets; Visa B2B Connect, a multilateral business-to-business cross-border payments network; Visa Cross-Border Solution, a cross-border consumer payments solution; and Visa DPS that provides a range of value-added services, including fraud mitigation, dispute management, data analytics, campaign management, a suite of digital solutions, and contact center services.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding V? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Visa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Visa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.