Fiduciary Family Office LLC Decreases Stock Position in Fortune Brands Innovations, Inc. $FBIN

Fiduciary Family Office LLC cut its position in Fortune Brands Innovations, Inc. (NYSE:FBIN – Free Report) by 14.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,351 shares of the company’s stock after selling 879 shares during the quarter. Fiduciary Family Office LLC’s holdings in Fortune Brands Innovations were worth $275,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in FBIN. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Fortune Brands Innovations by 15.3% in the first quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 12,537 shares of the company’s stock valued at $763,000 after purchasing an additional 1,660 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its stake in shares of Fortune Brands Innovations by 2.8% in the first quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 14,554 shares of the company’s stock valued at $886,000 after purchasing an additional 390 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Fortune Brands Innovations by 43.9% in the first quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,892 shares of the company’s stock valued at $480,000 after purchasing an additional 2,407 shares during the period. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Fortune Brands Innovations by 3.8% in the first quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 45,165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,750,000 after purchasing an additional 1,670 shares during the period. Finally, Lecap Asset Management Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Fortune Brands Innovations in the first quarter valued at $506,000. 87.60% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on FBIN shares. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of Fortune Brands Innovations in a research note on Tuesday, October 14th. Truist Financial reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $60.00 price objective (down from $65.00) on shares of Fortune Brands Innovations in a research note on Wednesday, August 27th. Royal Bank Of Canada upgraded shares of Fortune Brands Innovations from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $59.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Friday, August 1st. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Fortune Brands Innovations from $82.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 1st. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Fortune Brands Innovations from $67.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 1st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and seven have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $67.60.

Insider Buying and Selling at Fortune Brands Innovations

In other Fortune Brands Innovations news, CEO Nicholas I. Fink sold 1,522 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.72, for a total transaction of $89,371.84. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 97,139 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,704,002.08. This represents a 1.54% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Fortune Brands Innovations Stock Up 3.0%

Shares of NYSE:FBIN opened at $52.39 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.50 and a beta of 1.33. Fortune Brands Innovations, Inc. has a 1-year low of $47.21 and a 1-year high of $88.05. The company’s fifty day moving average is $55.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $53.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.97.

Fortune Brands Innovations (NYSE:FBIN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The company reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.19 billion. Fortune Brands Innovations had a net margin of 8.75% and a return on equity of 19.85%. The firm’s revenue was down 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.16 earnings per share. Fortune Brands Innovations has set its FY 2025 guidance at 3.750-3.950 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Fortune Brands Innovations, Inc. will post 4.24 EPS for the current year.

Fortune Brands Innovations Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 21st. Fortune Brands Innovations’s dividend payout ratio is 31.45%.

Fortune Brands Innovations Profile



Fortune Brands Innovations, Inc provides home and security products for residential home repair, remodeling, new construction, and security applications in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Water, Outdoors, and Security. The Water segment manufactures or assembles, and sells faucets, accessories, kitchen sinks, and waste disposals under the Moen, ROHL, Riobel, Victoria+Albert, Perrin & Rowe, Aqualisa, Shaws, Emtek, and Schaub brands.

