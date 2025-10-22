Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC Reduces Stock Position in Eni SpA $E

Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of Eni SpA (NYSE:E – Free Report) by 41.8% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 20,827 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after selling 14,969 shares during the period. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC’s holdings in ENI were worth $675,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Ritholtz Wealth Management lifted its position in shares of ENI by 64.8% during the second quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 21,216 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $688,000 after acquiring an additional 8,343 shares in the last quarter. Sagespring Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ENI during the second quarter worth $221,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of ENI by 131.8% during the second quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 29,558 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $958,000 after acquiring an additional 16,804 shares in the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of ENI by 10.3% during the second quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 28,181 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $914,000 after acquiring an additional 2,640 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MGO One Seven LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ENI during the second quarter worth $467,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.18% of the company’s stock.

NYSE E opened at $34.59 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $35.10 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $32.33. Eni SpA has a twelve month low of $24.65 and a twelve month high of $36.05. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The company has a market capitalization of $58.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.35 and a beta of 0.90.

ENI ( NYSE:E Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 25th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.12. ENI had a return on equity of 8.53% and a net margin of 2.84%.The business had revenue of $22.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.54 billion. Research analysts forecast that Eni SpA will post 3.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 25th will be given a dividend of $0.5814 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 25th. This represents a $2.33 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.7%. ENI’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 104.32%.

Several research firms have issued reports on E. Citigroup restated a “neutral” rating on shares of ENI in a research report on Monday, October 13th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded ENI to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 10th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of ENI in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Morgan Stanley set a $34.60 price objective on ENI in a research report on Wednesday, September 3rd. Finally, Zacks Research downgraded ENI from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and eight have given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $34.60.

Eni SpA engages in the exploration, production, refining, and sale of oil, gas, electricity, and chemicals. It operates through the following segments: Exploration and Production, Global Gas and LNG Portfolio, Refining & Marketing and Chemicals, Power & Renewables, and Corporate and Other Activities.

