Fiduciary Family Office LLC Invests $254,000 in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF $SCHG

Fiduciary Family Office LLC purchased a new position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm purchased 8,705 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $254,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of SCHG. Mid American Wealth Advisory Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF in the second quarter worth $26,000. Y.D. More Investments Ltd boosted its holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 62.8% in the first quarter. Y.D. More Investments Ltd now owns 1,420 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 548 shares during the last quarter. Luminist Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $38,000. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 2,404.4% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,703 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 1,635 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MTM Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $45,000.

Get Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF alerts:

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF Stock Performance

Shares of SCHG stock opened at $32.33 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $51.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.24 and a beta of 1.10. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $21.37 and a 12-month high of $32.63. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $31.37 and its 200 day moving average is $28.88.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF Company Profile

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Growth Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap growth portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.