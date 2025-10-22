Fiduciary Family Office LLC Invests $254,000 in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF $SCHG

Fiduciary Family Office LLC purchased a new position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm purchased 8,705 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $254,000.
Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of SCHG. Mid American Wealth Advisory Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF in the second quarter worth $26,000. Y.D. More Investments Ltd boosted its holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 62.8% in the first quarter. Y.D. More Investments Ltd now owns 1,420 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 548 shares during the last quarter. Luminist Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $38,000. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 2,404.4% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,703 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 1,635 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MTM Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $45,000.
Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF Stock Performance
Shares of SCHG stock opened at $32.33 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $51.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.24 and a beta of 1.10. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $21.37 and a 12-month high of $32.63. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $31.37 and its 200 day moving average is $28.88.
Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF Company Profile
Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Growth Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap growth portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.
