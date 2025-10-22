7,098 Shares in Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. $AXTA Purchased by Fiduciary Family Office LLC

Fiduciary Family Office LLC acquired a new position in shares of Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. (NYSE:AXTA – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 7,098 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock, valued at approximately $211,000.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Golden State Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Axalta Coating Systems by 105.9% during the 1st quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 949 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 488 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in Axalta Coating Systems during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in Axalta Coating Systems by 951.6% during the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,325 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 1,199 shares in the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC increased its stake in Axalta Coating Systems by 72.3% during the 1st quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 5,635 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $187,000 after buying an additional 2,365 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DAVENPORT & Co LLC purchased a new stake in Axalta Coating Systems during the 1st quarter worth approximately $204,000. 98.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Axalta Coating Systems stock opened at $29.01 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.22, a PEG ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.25. Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $26.28 and a fifty-two week high of $41.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a current ratio of 2.12. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $29.72 and a 200 day moving average of $30.26.

Axalta Coating Systems ( NYSE:AXTA Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 30th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $1.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.33 billion. Axalta Coating Systems had a return on equity of 25.32% and a net margin of 8.58%.The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.57 earnings per share. Axalta Coating Systems has set its FY 2025 guidance at 2.450-2.550 EPS. Q3 2025 guidance at 0.630-0.670 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. will post 2.55 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, SVP Amy Tufano sold 3,194 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.06, for a total value of $99,205.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president directly owned 12,087 shares in the company, valued at approximately $375,422.22. This represents a 20.90% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

AXTA has been the subject of several research reports. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Axalta Coating Systems from $39.00 to $38.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 10th. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Axalta Coating Systems in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Zacks Research upgraded Axalta Coating Systems from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, September 8th. Citigroup upgraded Axalta Coating Systems from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $32.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Monday, October 6th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered Axalta Coating Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $32.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, July 18th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and eight have issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Axalta Coating Systems has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $36.75.

Axalta Coating Systems Ltd., through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes high-performance coatings systems in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company operates through two segments, Performance Coatings and Mobility Coatings.

