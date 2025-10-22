Kinder Morgan, Inc. $KMI Shares Sold by Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc.

Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. reduced its stake in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI – Free Report) by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 101,757 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 1,089 shares during the quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc.’s holdings in Kinder Morgan were worth $2,991,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Alhambra Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Kinder Morgan by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Alhambra Investment Management LLC now owns 15,934 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $468,000 after purchasing an additional 363 shares in the last quarter. Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC increased its holdings in Kinder Morgan by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC now owns 9,377 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $276,000 after purchasing an additional 374 shares in the last quarter. QTR Family Wealth LLC increased its holdings in Kinder Morgan by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. QTR Family Wealth LLC now owns 14,380 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $423,000 after purchasing an additional 377 shares in the last quarter. Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Kinder Morgan by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC now owns 48,943 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,396,000 after purchasing an additional 378 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in Kinder Morgan by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 21,068 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $601,000 after purchasing an additional 381 shares in the last quarter. 62.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Kinder Morgan alerts:

Kinder Morgan Stock Performance

Shares of KMI stock opened at $27.49 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.68. Kinder Morgan, Inc. has a one year low of $23.94 and a one year high of $31.48. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $27.29 and its 200-day simple moving average is $27.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $61.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.54, a PEG ratio of 3.24 and a beta of 0.78.

Insider Buying and Selling at Kinder Morgan

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

In other news, CFO David Patrick Michels sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.19, for a total transaction of $1,127,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 159,428 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,494,275.32. This trade represents a 20.06% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, Director Amy W. Chronis bought 2,759 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 28th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $27.21 per share, for a total transaction of $75,072.39. Following the acquisition, the director directly owned 34,764 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $945,928.44. The trade was a 8.62% increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 134,174 shares of company stock valued at $3,727,678. Corporate insiders own 12.73% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently issued reports on KMI shares. Cowen started coverage on Kinder Morgan in a report on Monday, July 7th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Kinder Morgan from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 14th. TD Cowen started coverage on Kinder Morgan in a research note on Monday, July 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $34.00 target price for the company. Weiss Ratings restated a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Kinder Morgan in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Kinder Morgan from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 17th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and eight have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Kinder Morgan presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $31.13.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on KMI

About Kinder Morgan

(Free Report)

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in North America. The company operates through Natural Gas Pipelines, Products Pipelines, Terminals, and CO2 segments. The Natural Gas Pipelines segment owns and operates interstate and intrastate natural gas pipeline, and storage systems; natural gas gathering systems and natural gas processing and treating facilities; natural gas liquids fractionation facilities and transportation systems; and liquefied natural gas gasification, liquefaction, and storage facilities.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KMI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Kinder Morgan Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kinder Morgan and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.