Visa Inc. $V Stake Reduced by Mezzasalma Advisors LLC

Mezzasalma Advisors LLC cut its holdings in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Free Report) by 0.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 35,036 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 84 shares during the period. Visa comprises about 3.7% of Mezzasalma Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Mezzasalma Advisors LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $12,440,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Keystone Global Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Visa during the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Family Legacy Financial Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Visa during the second quarter valued at about $28,000. von Borstel & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Visa during the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Harbor Asset Planning Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Visa during the second quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Visa by 82.0% during the second quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC now owns 91 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. 82.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Visa Stock Up 0.8%

NYSE:V opened at $347.17 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $636.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 0.90. Visa Inc. has a one year low of $280.78 and a one year high of $375.51. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $344.68 and a 200 day simple moving average of $347.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.12.

Visa Dividend Announcement

Visa ( NYSE:V Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 29th. The credit-card processor reported $2.98 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.85 by $0.13. Visa had a return on equity of 58.93% and a net margin of 52.16%.The business had revenue of $10.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.82 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.42 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Visa Inc. will post 11.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 2nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 12th were issued a $0.59 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 12th. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.7%. Visa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 23.05%.

Insider Transactions at Visa

In other Visa news, General Counsel Julie B. Rottenberg sold 2,027 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $344.02, for a total value of $697,328.54. Following the transaction, the general counsel owned 11,925 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,102,438.50. This trade represents a 14.53% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Ryan Mcinerney sold 10,485 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $342.30, for a total transaction of $3,589,015.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 537 shares in the company, valued at $183,815.10. This represents a 95.13% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently weighed in on V shares. Wells Fargo & Company set a $412.00 target price on Visa and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating and set a $408.00 target price (up from $396.00) on shares of Visa in a research note on Thursday, July 31st. Raymond James Financial restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Visa in a research note on Wednesday, July 30th. Truist Financial decreased their price target on Visa from $400.00 to $397.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 17th. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their price target on Visa from $390.00 to $391.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-one have given a Buy rating and five have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $389.74.

About Visa

Visa Inc operates as a payment technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions. It also offers credit, debit, and prepaid card products; tap to pay, tokenization, and click to pay services; Visa Direct, a solution that facilitates the delivery of funds to eligible cards, deposit accounts, and digital wallets; Visa B2B Connect, a multilateral business-to-business cross-border payments network; Visa Cross-Border Solution, a cross-border consumer payments solution; and Visa DPS that provides a range of value-added services, including fraud mitigation, dispute management, data analytics, campaign management, a suite of digital solutions, and contact center services.

