Takeda Pharmaceutical Co. $TAK Stock Holdings Boosted by Jackson Thornton Wealth Management LLC

Jackson Thornton Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Takeda Pharmaceutical Co. (NYSE:TAK – Free Report) by 7.8% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 12,779 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 920 shares during the period. Jackson Thornton Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Takeda Pharmaceutical were worth $192,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TAK. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its stake in Takeda Pharmaceutical by 22.6% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 7,042 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,000 after purchasing an additional 1,296 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Takeda Pharmaceutical by 70.3% during the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 64,599 shares of the company’s stock valued at $961,000 after purchasing an additional 26,656 shares in the last quarter. PDS Planning Inc boosted its stake in Takeda Pharmaceutical by 25.8% during the 1st quarter. PDS Planning Inc now owns 19,827 shares of the company’s stock valued at $295,000 after purchasing an additional 4,068 shares in the last quarter. Bartlett & CO. Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Takeda Pharmaceutical by 21.9% during the 1st quarter. Bartlett & CO. Wealth Management LLC now owns 25,326 shares of the company’s stock valued at $377,000 after purchasing an additional 4,545 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gold Investment Management Ltd. boosted its stake in Takeda Pharmaceutical by 18.8% during the 1st quarter. Gold Investment Management Ltd. now owns 97,558 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,451,000 after purchasing an additional 15,411 shares in the last quarter. 9.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Research lowered Takeda Pharmaceutical from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 21st. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Takeda Pharmaceutical in a research note on Tuesday, October 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Takeda Pharmaceutical presently has an average rating of “Hold”.

Takeda Pharmaceutical Stock Performance

TAK opened at $14.11 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $44.88 billion, a PE ratio of 47.02 and a beta of 0.21. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.80 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.74. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. Takeda Pharmaceutical Co. has a fifty-two week low of $12.80 and a fifty-two week high of $15.69.

Takeda Pharmaceutical (NYSE:TAK – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The company reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $7.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.96 billion. Takeda Pharmaceutical had a return on equity of 10.50% and a net margin of 3.20%. Takeda Pharmaceutical has set its FY 2025 guidance at 3.360-3.360 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Takeda Pharmaceutical Co. will post 1.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Takeda Pharmaceutical Profile

Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited engages in the research, development, manufacture, marketing, and out-licensing of pharmaceutical products in Japan and internationally. It offers pharmaceutical products in the areas of gastroenterology, rare diseases, plasma derived therapies, immunology, oncology, and neuroscience.

